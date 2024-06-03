Silverio bags bronze in 2024 Asia Triathlon Para Championships

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano para-triathlete Alex Niño Silverio accomplished his mission to win a medal in the recently concluded 2024 Asia Triathlon Para Championships in Subic Bay, Zambales on Sunday, June 2.

Silverio, an amputee didn’t disappoint in the biggest race of his triathlon career after earning a bronze medal in the stacked PTS4 men’s category.

PTS4 in para-triathlon is for para-triathletes who have moderate impairments.

Silverio, one of the triathletes of seasoned coach Roland Remolino of the Team TLTG-Go For Gold finished the race in 1 hour, 15 minutes, and 55 seconds.

He finished the 750-meter swim in 16 minutes and 12 seconds. He finished the 20.26km bike in 34:51 and ran the 5k footrace in 22:37.

“After many years of being a paratriathlete, I’m so happy. Di ako nagexpect makapagpodium dito. Talagang taas-nuo akong magpapasalamat kay Lord kasi binigay nya yung mga dalangin ko. I’m so happy to represent our country,” said Silverio during a post-race interview.

After many years of being a paratriathlete, I’m so happy. I was not expect to be at the podium. I am really proud and thanked the Lord because he has answered my prayers. I’m so happy to represent our country.)

“Naiwan ako sa swim kaya ang hirap. Naiwan ako ng mga 3-4 minutes kasi mga kalaban ko kasi mga competitive. Talagang bakbakan. Nung kaya ko pang habulin, hinabol ko talaga, nag push na ako.”

(I was left behind in the swam that was why it was so difficult. I was left behind by 3-4 minutes because the opponents were really competitive. It was really a fight. At the time when I knew that I could compete, I really pursued them and pushed myself.)

China’s Wang Jiachao bagged the gold medal by finishing the race at 1:06:39, while Japan’s Keiya Kaneko was the silver medalist after crossing the finish line at 1:12.30.

Silverio was ahead of two Japanese competitors in Chikara Ara (1:16:14) and Hideki Uda (1:23:21) good for fourth and fifth places, respectively.

Fellow Cebuano Cedei Abellana settled for sixth place in 1:35.53.

Photo caption: Alex Niño Silverio running on shallow water during the swim portion of the 2024 Asia Triathlon Para Championships in Subic Bay, Zambales on Sunday, June 2. | Photo from the Triathlon Association of the Philippines

