Bongbong remembers late father : I hope I’ve made you proud, Dad

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos Jr. commemorated the 35th death anniversary of his father, former president Ferdinand E. Marcos Sr. with a heartfelt message on Saturday.

In a social media post, he said his father “lived in service to our country” and “advocated for development, justice, unity and nationalism.”

“Above all his beliefs was his faith in the Filipino people,” he added.

Marcos said he made a promise to honor his father’s life’s work by building on this foundation.

“In some way, I hope that I have made you proud, Dad,” he said.

“We miss you every day,” the President added.

On Sept. 28, 1989, Marcos Sr. died in Hawaii, where he was exiled after the Edsa People Power Revolution.

He was buried at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in November 2016.

