UC Baby Webmasters trounce CIT-U for second win in a row

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The University of Cebu (UC) Main Baby Webmasters earned their second win in their CESAFI Season 24 campaign in style, decisively defeating the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Junior Wildcats, 66-37, on Saturday, September 28, at Cebu Coliseum.

Under the guidance of new head coach Regie Licanda, the Baby Webmasters showcased their dominance from the start, leading by as many as 31 points at one point (61-30) in the second half.

Their strength in the paint was evident, as they outscored CIT-U 30-12 in that area. UC also capitalized on CIT-U’s 21 total turnovers, converting them into 26 points, while their bench made a significant impact, contributing a remarkable 55 points to the scoreboard.

Despite the lopsided victory, only one player from UC reached double figures in scoring. Marcuz Gilbuena led the way with 15 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 steals. Gabriel Gonzales and Burj Lapu-os added a combined 16 points.

For the Junior Wildcats, Ryko Batuigas was the standout performer, scoring 11 points, but it wasn’t enough to prevent their second consecutive loss in the league.

