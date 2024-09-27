Mactan island expansion fuels Cebu economic evolution

Mactan Island stands out as a key and highly recognized island within Cebu province, divided between Lapu-Lapu City and the municipality of Cordova. Lapu-Lapu City manages a significant portion of the island, while Cordova oversees a smaller area on its southern side.

Valencia, the five-hectare multi-tower development situated in prime Lapu-Lapu City real estate, radiates a vibrant ambiance reminiscent of the lively hues seen in around the Queen City of the South. It is poised to progressively transform the cityscape of Mactan by combining the charm of the island with the pulse of the city.

Situated a short distance from the main island, the accessibility to and from Mactan has been dramatically enhanced by recent upgrades to Cebu road infrastructure. The island is linked to Mandaue City, Cebu, through the Marcelo Fernan Bridge and the Mactan-Mandaue Bridge. Additionally, introducing the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) in Cordova aims to further connect the island with the southern regions of Metro Cebu, facilitating the growth of master planned communities.

Mactan has steadily made strides toward economic progress in recent years, proving itself a key player in boosting the local economy of Cebu, particularly in the tourism, manufacturing, and real estate sectors.

Tourism: A Magnet for Visitors

Mactan has long been a paradise for beach enthusiasts who take pride in some of the country’s highly-regarded resorts and the recent renovations of the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) has bolstered Mactan’s efforts to enhance its capacity to attract more visitors.

Mactan now operates the second busiest airport in the Philippines, following Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Metro Manila and serving as a critical gateway to prime vacation destinations in the Queen City of the South. With the return of international travelers and domestic tourists, businesses throughout Cebu are experiencing revitalization, including resorts, hotels, bed and breakfasts, and various shopping and dining establishments.

Manufacturing and Employment: A Growing Industrial Force

Industrialization has significantly transformed the Philippines’ metropolitan areas, and Mactan, as part of Metro Cebu, is no exception. Mactan Economic Zone (MEZ), an initiative of the Philippine Economic Zone Authority, is a major economic force in the region. Ranking as one of the largest ecozones in the Philippines and second only to the Cavite Economic Zone (CEZ), MEZ hosts a diverse range of operations from tourism and medical tourism to warehousing and manufacturing. Mactan Economic Zone encompasses two economic zones and has attracted PHP 51.5 billion in investments over the past 26 years.

In addition to the Mactan Economic Zone, Mactan is home to General Milling Corporation (GMC), a national leader in consumer food product processing and production. Its operations generate thousands of jobs for locals and enhance Cebu’s position within the national manufacturing landscape.

Real Estate: A Premium Investment Opportunity

While Mactan Island is relatively small at about 65 square kilometers, it ranks as one of the most densely populated islands in the Philippines, with a rising population of half a million. Its appeal lies in its opportunities for tourism and commerce, making real estate a highly desirable asset.

Over the years, Mactan has undergone significant transformation, evolving from a landscape dotted with residential neighborhoods to exquisite communities offering interconnected living spaces. This shift has positioned Mactan as an ideal location to raise a family in Cebu, attracting real estate investors to develop commercial and residential developments, including strip malls and shopping centers.

Developers quickly recognize the opportunities presented by real estate properties in Mactan. Capitalizing on this potential, Vista Land, through its collection of master planned developments called Vista Estates, has strategically positioned itself in alignment with the dynamic growth of the island. Tailoring its offerings to suit those cognizant of Mactan’s role in the economic landscape of Cebu, Vista Estates provides properties at the nucleus of economic activities, fostering an environment where residents can thrive and improve the quality of their lifestyle.

Valencia: Never Miss Out on Life!

Valencia, the five-hectare multi-tower development situated in prime Lapu-Lapu City real estate, radiates a vibrant ambiance reminiscent of the lively hues seen in around the Queen City of the South. It is poised to progressively transform the cityscape of Mactan by combining the charm of the island with the pulse of the city.

Taking its cue from Spanish Modernista architecture, Catalonia’s version of the English Arts and Crafts movement, the towers of Valencia will be marked with a stylish diversity of historically derived touches. The predominance of curves, rich decoration, detail, organic motifs, and a prevalence of asymmetry characterizes the design. Catalan sensibilities meld perfectly with the Cebuano lifestyle in Valencia.

READ MORE: Best places to raise a family in Cebu

Nestled in close proximity to the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX), Valencia emerges as the nearest growth metropolis to Cebu City. Here, the boundaries between urban comfort and leisure are seamlessly aligned, providing residents with diverse residential choices tailored to various lifestyles and aspirations. The development caters to residents’ needs and enriches their lifestyles with amenities such as a swimming pool, fitness center, jogging path, and a dedicated children’s play area.

Valencia will create a vibrant environment festooned by landscapes integrating work and play. It will build vertical residences and recreational spaces that offer the accoutrements of a dynamic metropolis while paying homage to heritage.

In addition to these resident-focused facilities, the estate features a commercial complex housing retail shops, restaurants, and cafes, creating a dynamic environment that complements the residential offerings. This unique blend of residential options and retail conveniences positions Valencia as a well-rounded district, promising a distinctive quality of life for residents and visitors alike.

An Investment into a Better Way of Living

Vista Land is investing into these master-planned developments, making good on its promise to its homebuyers and investors to continue creating superior offerings, and, more importantly, deliver excellent long-term investment growth.

To know more about Vista Estates master planned developments nationwide, visit www.vistaestates.vistaland.com.ph and follow @VistaLandAndLifescapesOfficial.

advt.

This press release is brought to you by Communities Cebu, Inc.

RELATED STORIES:

Vista Land’s strong foothold in Visayas marked by condominium development in Leyte

Reside in the beauty of a dream destination at Riviera by Vista Manors

Camella’s secret to building homes and communities