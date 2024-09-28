Another robbery in Cebu City claims life of nautical student

CEBU CITY, Philippines – An 18-year-old nautical student from Dalaguete town, southern Cebu died after being robbed in Barangay San Nicolas, Cebu City on Friday, September 27.

Police in Mambaling confirmed that a robbery took place in Sitio Alumnus Aso Puwa of the same barangay late Friday evening.

The victim was identified John Lloyd Delos Reyes Bejec, 18, and a resident of Dalaguete. Bejec was also renting a boarding room in Barangay San Nicolas.

The suspects were arrested during a follow-up operation on Saturday, September 28. One of them was identified as Bryan Fernandez who happened to be an ex-convict.

According to investigations from the police, the suspects were passing along Alumnos Street after allegedly joining a spider-fight (kaka in Cebuano) in Brgy. Mambaling late Friday evening.

However, the two men saw Bejec and a female companion along the way, and decided to rob him. They managed to take the victim’s smartphone and cash worth P3,600.

But one of them went back and shot Bejec on the head. The 18-year-old nautical student was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital.

Unfortunately, around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, he succumbed to the gunshot wounds on his head.

Family and friends of Bejec took to social media to call for justice on his brutal death.

