Cebu and Jeju as this year’s highlights in Korean-PH cultural expo

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The colorful cultures of Cebu and Jeju in South Korea will take the center stage in the upcoming Korea Festival.

The Korean Cultural Center (KCC) announced that it will be bringing the 2024 Korea Festival in Cebu titled K-Culture Next Door: 2024 Korea Festival.

READ: South Korea remains Cebu’s top market for foreign arrivals

The two-day event will take place in a mall in South Road Properties (SRP) this June 15 and June 16.

This year’s Korea Festival also forms part of the 75th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between South Korea and the Philippines.

READ: Festival to showcase Korean culture

Organizers of the festival, in a press release, stated that they decided to hold the activity in Cebu as they will feature “the friendship between islands of Cebu and Jeju.”

In turn, visitors can expect traditional performances from renowned dance troupes both in Korea and Cebu. These will include Jeju Special Self-Governing Provincial Dance Company, pop taekwondo group K-Tigers, and the University of Cebu Dance Company.

The Korea Festival will also include other traditional and cultural showcases from South Korea such as the traditional Korean costume, the Hanbok; Hangeul (alphabet) and traditional Korean games called Jeontongnori.

A free food tasting of Korea’s popular dishes is also expected, organizers added.

“As we continue to celebrate 75 years of friendship between Korea and the Philippines, the theme “K-Culture Next Door” signifies the close bond between our nations,” they said.