Cebu Marathon 2025 attracts 4,000 early registrants

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Excitement continues to build for the Cebu Marathon 2025, scheduled for January 12, as early bird registration has already attracted 4,000 runners.

John Pages, from the Cebu Executive Runners Club (CERC) and organizer of the marathon, shared this exciting news.

The event aims to attract a total of 10,000 participants for its upcoming edition, featuring the Philippines’ longest bridge, the 8.9-kilometer Cebu–Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX).

Pages, who is also the Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) Chairman, encourages interested participants to take advantage of the early bird registration, which offers discounted fees until the deadline on Monday, September 30.

Following this date, regular registration rates will apply until the final deadline on November 15.

The marathon aspires to surpass the success of this year’s edition, which welcomed 8,800 runners last January.

The race will offer various distances: a 42-kilometer full marathon, a 25-kilometer extended half marathon, and shorter distances of 12 kilometers and 6 kilometers.

Notably, finishers of the 42k and 25k races will receive exclusive finisher’s medals and towels, which will not be provided for the shorter distances.

Each participant will also receive a race kit containing essential items, which can be collected at the run expo from January 8 to 11, 2025.

“The Cebu Marathon has evolved into a prestigious annual event since its inception in 2008, serving as a beacon of endurance, perseverance, and community spirit. It unites thousands of runners from around the world. The marathon’s reputation for world-class organization and its commitment to promoting a healthy, active lifestyle continue to attract participants eager to challenge themselves while enjoying the vibrant atmosphere of Cebu City,” Pages stated.

To register for this significant running event, please visit the official social media pages and website of the Cebu Marathon 2025.

