SHAABAA Season 27: Defending champ Batch 2013 starts hot

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The opening day of the Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) Season 27 was nothing short of top-notch hardcourt action last Sunday, June 2, at the Magis Eagles Arena of Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) in Barangay Canduman, Mandaue City.

Bannering the nine games in the opening day was the lone defending champion, the Nest Workspaces Batch 2013 winning against Batch 2014, 61-51, behind Rendell Senining’s game-high 21-point outing.

Senining, a former pro cager, also added eight rebounds, one assist, and one steal. Fletcher Galvez finished with a double-double worth 14 points, 17 rebounds, and four blocks, and teammate Emman Malazarte chipped in 12 markers.

Jair Edrei Igna, Popoy Navarro, and Lucky Ecarma scored 15, 12, and 11 points, respectively, in Batch 2014’s loss.

Division A Games

In Division A, Core Pacific Group edged GMall of Cebu, 66-60. Joseph Rudolf Lo led the winning squad with 11 points with eight boards, three blocks, one assist, and one steal.

Derick Mangubat spoiled his double-double game of 19 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, and three steals for GMall of Cebu.

Also winning on Sunday was 2K Cares Org. against Yangtze Ice, 47-29, with Sean Young tallying a game-high 13 points and three boards. Jose Francis Fanizares and Benedict Chua both had eight points for the losing team.

Division B Games

In Division B, Batch 2004 trounced Batch 2005, 93-62, with Ervin Lopena erupting for a 30-point double-double game. Lopena paired it with 11 rebounds, seven assists, and two steals.

Franco Augusto Te also had a double-double outing for Batch 2004 after scoring 23 points, 15 boards, four assists, and five steals.

Batch 2005’s Elddie Cabahug and Aaron Uy scored 28 and 22 markers, apiece, in their defeat.

Meanwhile, Batch 2010 eked out a hard-fought 53-50 victory over Batch 2006. Jasper Diaz paced Batch 2010 with a game-high 22 points paired with 17 rebounds, two blocks, and one assist.

Mark Blanco scored 12 points for Batch 2006.

Lastly, Bernard Chioson fired 31 points with 12 rebounds, and six assists to lift Batch 2011 past Batch 2009, 95-53.

Niel Bnedicto of Batch 2009 also had a double-double game of 22 points and 13 boards, but it wasn’t enough to stop Batch 2011 from dominating them.

Division C Games

In the other Division C games, Batch 2022’s Uriel Avila unloaded a game-high 32 points with 14 rebounds as they welcomed newcomer Batch 2024 with a lopsided, 65-45, beating.

Avila added nine steals, five assists, and two blocks, while Lorenzo Gabriel Birao had 10 points and nine boards for Batch 2024.

Also logging their first win in the tournament were Batch 2021 who defeated Batch 2020, 60-50, while Batch 2018 nipped Batch 2023, 85-69.

