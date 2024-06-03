Filipina finishes magna cum laude in US Coast Guard Academy

A historic achievement has been recorded by a young Filipina from Iligan City, Northern Mindanao, who became the first Filipina to earn a degree in a specialized field from the United States Coast Guard Academy (USCGA) in New London, Connecticut.

Victoria Gil Echavez Regalado earned her degree in naval architecture and marine engineering, graduating magna cum laude on May 22. The 21-year-old student from the Philippine Science High School Central Mindanao Campus in Balo-i, Lanao del Norte, also became the second Filipina to graduate from the academy.

Regalado’s journey to this accomplishment began when she was appointed as an international cadet by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) under the USCGA’s International Cadetship Program.

READ: Meet the first Filipino American judge in the US

International Program

The international program is designed to foster international cooperation and provide advanced training to future maritime leaders from around the world. Under this program, the USCGA invites and trains cadets from allied and friendly nations, including the Philippines, to study and train alongside US cadets.

READ: Fil-Am judge in San Diego recognized as one of the ‘Most Influential Filipina Women in the World’

Meanwhile, the PCG celebrated Regalado’s success in a social media post, stating, “The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) congratulates CG Probationary Ensign Victoria Gil Regalado for graduating from the United States Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut with the highest honors.” The post highlighted her dedication and the significance of her achievement for her and the PCG.

READ: FACES OF CEBU: Vhal Roncesballes, 28, New York Bar Exam passer

Following her graduation, “P/ENS Regalado will be commissioned in the PCG with the rank of Ensign,” and “she is committed to serving a minimum of eight years of continuous active service.”

In addition, her academic and professional achievements are a source of pride for her family. Her father, Gil, is an engineer from Balingasag, Misamis Oriental, while her mother, also named Victoria, hails from Fuentes, Iligan City, making them a native of Northern Mindanao.

Regalado’s accomplishments are a testament to her hard work, determination and the support of her family and institutions. Her story reflects the strength and potential of Filipino youth in the global arena.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP