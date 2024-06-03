CEL Pre-Season: USC, UC nab big wins in last weekend’s tip-off

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Esports League (CEL) pre-season kicked off last weekend, featuring exciting showdowns between member schools in a remote setting.

CEL’s pre-season tournament utilized a more innovative remote format, allowing players from various Cesafi member schools to compete in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang and Valorant from their preferred venues.

In Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, the reigning champions, the University of San Carlos (USC), blanked their rivals, the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats, 2-0, led by Joshua Luke Miano.

Miano was named the game’s MVP, tallying 17 kills, 20 assists, and three deaths, while teammate Zeke Swayze Himaya had a 7-14-2 (kills-assists-deaths) outing to beat last year’s runners-up in the CEL regular season.

In other Mobile Legends: Bang Bang matches, the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars, headed by Rholdan Nuel B. Yee, defeated the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers, 2-0.

Yee finished his outing with a clean slate, recording 15 kills, zero deaths, and 16 assists to earn the MVP title.

The University of the Philippines Cebu (UPC) Fighting Maroons also triumphed against the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Blue Dragons, 2-0, with Jason Bermoy emerging as the MVP for his 9-19-5 (kills-assists-deaths) performance.

UC CLOBBERS USJ-R

In the first-person shooter Valorant, the University of Cebu (UC) Main Webmasters staged a huge upset by defeating the defending champions, USJ-R Adelante.

UC’s Dante Tumulak recorded 50 total kills, three assists, and 29 deaths, earning the match’s MVP honors.

This victory served as sweet revenge for the Webmasters after losing to Adelante in last year’s finals.

Meanwhile, the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers tamed CEC in back-to-back games, with Josh Bryant Mañacap scoring 46 kills, six assists, and 16 deaths for the Panthers.

ALso, USC edged out the UCLM Webmasters in consecutive games, with Yeung Amora amassing 37 kills, 10 assists, and 24 deaths.

