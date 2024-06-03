Man hacked for refusing to share viand with older brother

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — A construction worker hacked his own brother on Saturday evening, June 1, 2024, after his brother refused to give him sautéed sardines with egg for dinner in Sitio Tiera Dulce, Barangay Inayawan, Cebu City.

The suspect was identified as Joven Acuimo, 31 years old, a resident of the said place.

The parents of the suspect had him arrested after the incident.

The victim, Daniel Acuimo, 20 years old, sustained a wound on the left side of his eye.

According to Police Master Sgt. Alfredo Macabudbud, Jr., investigator of Inayawan Police Station, the suspect was a drug addict.

He said that they already had a record of the suspect as a subject of police alarms several times before the incident.

The suspect became angry with his younger brother because the victim refused to give him some food for dinner.

The suspect hacked him using a butcher’s knife; however, the victim was able to dodge and only sustained a minor injury on the left side of his eye.

On Tuesday, June 4, the police are scheduled to file an attempted murder case against the suspect.

In an interview with DySS Super Radyo, Joven admitted the crime. He said that he was very hungry at that time.

“Nagkapanimaho ko humot kaayong ginisa nisamot akong gutom. Nangayo unta ko niya gipalaway raman hinuon ko,” Joven said.

After he hacked his brother, the barangay tanods responded and arrested the suspect, turning him over to the Inayawan Police Station.

