cdn mobile

LIST: Cancelled flights from Cebu due to Kanlaon eruption

By: Morexette Marie B. Erram - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | June 04,2024 - 09:11 AM

Kanlaon eruption

Kaonlaon Volcano. | Photo by Ronnie Nicor via Carla Gomez, Philippine Daily Inquirer

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Several flights to and from Cebu have been cancelled following the eruption of Mount Kanlaon on Monday, June 3.

READ MORE: Mt. Kanlaon eruption: LIVE UPDATES

As of 8 a.m. on Tuesday, June 4, the following flights have been cancelled, based on the latest advisory from the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA).

AirAsia (Z2)

Z2 761/762: Manila-Cebu-Manila

PAL Express (2P)

*2P 2841/2842 Manila-Cebu-Manila

*2P 2835 Manila-Cebu

Budget carrier Cebu Pacific also cancelled some of its flights from Cebu and bound for Negros. See the list below.

DG 6460/6461: Cebu – Bacolod – Cebu

5J 164/165: Cebu – Iloilo – Cebu

No affected airports have been reported yet, after the eruption of Kanlaon Volcano, said the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) on Monday.

According to CAAP in an advisory, both Bacolod-Silay Airport and Dumaguete Airport were unaffected by the phreatic eruption.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) maintains Alert Level 2 over Kanlaon on Tuesday following a phreatic or steam-driven eruption on Monday evening that emitted a five-kilometer-tall plume.

Negros Occidental has been placed under Blue Alert and evacuations were conducted. / with reports from INQUIRER.net

READ MORE: CAAP: Airports operation still normal despite Kanlaon eruption

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Cancelled flights
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.