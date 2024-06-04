LIST: Cancelled flights from Cebu due to Kanlaon eruption

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Several flights to and from Cebu have been cancelled following the eruption of Mount Kanlaon on Monday, June 3.

As of 8 a.m. on Tuesday, June 4, the following flights have been cancelled, based on the latest advisory from the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA).

AirAsia (Z2)

Z2 761/762: Manila-Cebu-Manila

PAL Express (2P)

*2P 2841/2842 Manila-Cebu-Manila

*2P 2835 Manila-Cebu

Budget carrier Cebu Pacific also cancelled some of its flights from Cebu and bound for Negros. See the list below.

DG 6460/6461: Cebu – Bacolod – Cebu

5J 164/165: Cebu – Iloilo – Cebu

No affected airports have been reported yet, after the eruption of Kanlaon Volcano, said the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) on Monday.

According to CAAP in an advisory, both Bacolod-Silay Airport and Dumaguete Airport were unaffected by the phreatic eruption.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) maintains Alert Level 2 over Kanlaon on Tuesday following a phreatic or steam-driven eruption on Monday evening that emitted a five-kilometer-tall plume.

Negros Occidental has been placed under Blue Alert and evacuations were conducted. / with reports from INQUIRER.net

