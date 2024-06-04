LIST: Cancelled flights from Cebu due to Kanlaon eruption
CEBU CITY, Philippines – Several flights to and from Cebu have been cancelled following the eruption of Mount Kanlaon on Monday, June 3.
READ MORE: Mt. Kanlaon eruption: LIVE UPDATES
As of 8 a.m. on Tuesday, June 4, the following flights have been cancelled, based on the latest advisory from the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA).
AirAsia (Z2)
Z2 761/762: Manila-Cebu-Manila
PAL Express (2P)
*2P 2841/2842 Manila-Cebu-Manila
*2P 2835 Manila-Cebu
Budget carrier Cebu Pacific also cancelled some of its flights from Cebu and bound for Negros. See the list below.
DG 6460/6461: Cebu – Bacolod – Cebu
5J 164/165: Cebu – Iloilo – Cebu
No affected airports have been reported yet, after the eruption of Kanlaon Volcano, said the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) on Monday.
According to CAAP in an advisory, both Bacolod-Silay Airport and Dumaguete Airport were unaffected by the phreatic eruption.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) maintains Alert Level 2 over Kanlaon on Tuesday following a phreatic or steam-driven eruption on Monday evening that emitted a five-kilometer-tall plume.
Negros Occidental has been placed under Blue Alert and evacuations were conducted. / with reports from INQUIRER.net
READ MORE: CAAP: Airports operation still normal despite Kanlaon eruption
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.