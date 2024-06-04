LOOK: Talamban fire kills 10-year-old boy

Here are some scenes of the fire that hit a residential area in Barangay Talamban, Cebu City at past 2 a.m. today, June 4 and its aftermath a few hours later.

A 10-year-old child died in the fire that was reported at 2:21 a.m. was responded by firefighters of the Cebu City Fire Department at and was raised to the first alarm at 2:23 a.m. The fire was declared fire out at 2:39 a.m.

The fire destroyed 3 houses and fire investigators estimated the damage to property at P300,000.

Fire investigators were still investigating the cause of the fire.

Here are more images of the early morning fire.

