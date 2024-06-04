LOOK: Talamban fire kills 10-year-old boy

Anxious residents and some of the emergency responders look at the fire from a safe distance. The fire hit Barangay Talamban today at past 2 a.m. today. | Paul Lauro
Here are some scenes of the fire that hit a residential area in Barangay Talamban, Cebu City at past 2 a.m. today, June 4 and its aftermath a few hours later.
A 10-year-old child died in the fire that was reported at 2:21 a.m. was responded by firefighters of the Cebu City Fire Department at and was raised to the first alarm at 2:23 a.m. The fire was declared fire out at 2:39 a.m.
The fire destroyed 3 houses and fire investigators estimated the damage to property at P300,000.
Fire investigators were still investigating the cause of the fire.
Here are more images of the early morning fire.
A scene of the crime operatives (SOCO) member processes the area where a 10-year-old boy was killed by the past 2 a.m. fire. | Paul Lauro
Firefighters do overhauling at the fire scene in Barangay Talamban, Cebu City. | Paul Lauro
Firefighters do overhauling at the fire scene. | Paul Lauro
Photo shows firefighters do overhauling at the fire scene and coordinating with SOCO members. | Paul Lauro
This is one of the houses that was destroyed by the fire. | Paul Lauro
This is how the aftermath of the fire that hit Barangay Talamban early this morning, June 4. | Paul Lauro
A portion of a razed house where a boy was trapped and died at the height of the early morning fire is being cordoned off by authorities as fire investigators do their investigation on the early morning fire in Barangay Talamban, Cebu City. | Paul Lauro
