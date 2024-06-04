cdn mobile

LOOK: Talamban fire kills 10-year-old boy

By: CDN Digital June 04,2024 - 07:20 AM

LOOK: Talamban fire kills 10-year-old boy. Photo shows anxious residents looking at the fire that hit Barangay Talamban today at past 2 a.m.| Paul Lauro

Anxious residents and some of the emergency responders look at the fire from a safe distance. The fire hit Barangay Talamban today at past 2 a.m. today. | Paul Lauro

Here are some scenes of the fire that hit a residential area in Barangay Talamban, Cebu City at past 2 a.m. today, June 4 and its aftermath a few hours later.

A 10-year-old child died in the fire that was reported at 2:21 a.m. was responded by firefighters of the Cebu City Fire Department at and was raised to the first alarm at 2:23 a.m. The fire was declared fire out at 2:39 a.m.

The fire destroyed 3 houses and fire investigators estimated the damage to property at P300,000.

 

READ MORE:

Mandaue fire: 400 individuals displaced, P280K goes up in smoke

Consolacion, Cebu factory fire destroys P17.5M worth of property

Fire hits residential area in San Juan City

 

Fire investigators were still investigating the cause of the fire.

Here are more images of the early morning fire.

LOOK: Talamban fire kills 10-year-old boy. Photo shows scene of the crime operatives (SOCO) members processing the area where a 10-year-old boy was killed by the past 2 a.m. fire. | Paul Lauro

A scene of the crime operatives (SOCO) member processes the area where a 10-year-old boy was killed by the past 2 a.m. fire. | Paul Lauro

 

LOOK: Talamban fire kills 10-year-old boy. Photo shows firefighters do overhauling at the fire scene. | Paul Lauro

Firefighters do overhauling at the fire scene in Barangay Talamban, Cebu City. | Paul Lauro

 

LOOK: Talamban fire kills 10-year-old boy. Photo shows firefighters do overhauling at the fire scene. | Paul Lauro

Firefighters do overhauling at the fire scene. | Paul Lauro

 

LOOK: Talamban fire kills 10-year-old boy. Photo shows firefighters do overhauling at the fire scene. | Paul Lauro

Photo shows firefighters do overhauling at the fire scene and coordinating with SOCO members. | Paul Lauro

 

Photo shows one of the houses that was destroyed by the fire. | Paul Lauro

This is one of the houses that was destroyed by the fire. | Paul Lauro

 

Photo shows one of the houses that was destroyed by the fire. | Paul Lauro

This is how the aftermath of the fire that hit Barangay Talamban early this morning, June 4. | Paul Lauro

 

Photo shows one of the houses that was destroyed by the fire. | Paul Lauro

This is how the aftermath of the fire that hit Barangay Talamban early this morning, June 4. | Paul Lauro

 

A portion of a razed house where a boy was trapped and died at the height of the early morning fire is being cordoned off by authorities as fire investigators do their investigation on the early morning fire in Barangay Talamban, Cebu City. | Paul Lauro

A portion of a razed house where a boy was trapped and died at the height of the early morning fire is being cordoned off by authorities as fire investigators do their investigation on the early morning fire in Barangay Talamban, Cebu City. | Paul Lauro

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: fire, Talamban
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.