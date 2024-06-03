Mt. Kanlaon eruption: LIVE UPDATES

CEBU CITY, Philippines -Here are the latest updates on the eruption of Mt. Kanlaon in Negros island in the Visayas.

Please refresh this page to get the latest updates on Mt. Kanlaon.

At 8 p.m., the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) upgraded its volcano alert over Kanlaon from Alert Level 1 to Alert Level 2.

In their bulletin, state seismologists said they expect further explosive eruptions, including hazardous ones like magmatic eruption.

With Alert Level 2 on effect, the public is told to avoid the four kilometer-radius Permanent Danger Zone around Kanlaon.

In case of ash fall due to the downwind of Kanlaon’s crater, people are told to cover their nose and mouth with damp, clean cloth or dust mask.

Phivolcs also advised civil aviation authorities to instruct pilots to avoid flying close to the volcano’s summit. Ash from any sudden eruption can be hazardous to aircraft, they added.

The eruption on Monday evening last for six minutes, according to Phivolcs.

Additionally, the bureau also received reports of ashfall and sulfurous odors in areas located on the western slopes of the volcano.

Prior to its eruption, Phivolcs noted a ‘relatively strong’ volcano-tectonic earthquake on Monday afternoon.

They also revealed that the volcano, one of the tallest in the Philippines, has been exhibiting abnormal earthquake and degassing activities for the past month.

Degassing is the term used to describe the phenomenon when volcanoes give off volcanic gasses.

Kanlaon is one of the country’s active volcanoes, and is situated on the boundaries of Negros Occidental and Negros Oriental provinces.

