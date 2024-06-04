4S to fight dengue: Remember this ‘to do list’ — DOH-7

CEBU CITY, Philippines — With the surge of the number of dengue cases in Central Visayas, an official from the Department of Health (DOH-7) here has reminded four things that the public should practice.

Since the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) already announced the official start of the rainy season in the country last week, the DOH has also reiterated their call to be more vigilant during this time.

Being vigilant must start at home.

To ensure that one can remember what to do to combat dengue mosquitoes, here are the four “S” that you need to know to fight against dengue.

Search and destroy mosquito breeding places

Search for the areas or sites where the mosquitoes can possibly breed.

Dr. Ronald Jarvik Buscato of the Communicable Diseases Section of DOH-7 said that it would be important to search for the area where the mosquitoes could breed. These areas are usually found in secluded places.

Secure self-protection

This is when you can use insect repellents, wear long sleeves and pants even inside the house, to prevent getting bitten by dengue mosquitoes.

Seek early consultation

Buscato said that if your fever lasts for more than or at least 24 hours already, you have to visit the nearest hospital or healthcare unit so that you will be examined in case you have a dengue fever.

Buscato said that the rapid diagnostics tests (RDT) for dengue is free in the rural health units (RHU) and public hospitals.

Support fogging and misting during impending outbreaks

Buscato said that this would be the last option to fight against the dengue mosquitoes.

“We should preserve it. If there are one to two dengue cases recorded in your barangay, we should not demand misting and fogging because it does not have a huge effect anyway. What we need to strengthen is our cleanup drive, particularly our search and destroy activities,” he said in mixed English and Cebuano.

A total of 6,539 dengue cases were reported in Central Visayas for the first five months of 2024.

Dr. Ronald Jarvik Buscato of the Communicable Diseases Section of the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) said that 16 of the dengue patients died.

Buscato said that the dengue cases reported from January to May this year was 95 percent more compared to the same period in 2023, thus, the need for vigilance. However, he was unable to provide the figures from last year.

