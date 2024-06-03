Central Visayas records over 6K dengue cases from Jan-May 2024



CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of 6,539 dengue cases were reported in Central Visayas for the first five months of 2024.

Dr. Ronald Jarvik Buscato of the Communicable Diseases Section of the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) said that 16 of the dengue patients died.

Buscato said that the dengue cases reported from January to May this year was 95 percent more compared to the same period in 2023, thus the need for vigilance. However, he was unable to provide the figures from last year.

This year, Bohol recorded the most number of dengue cases with 2,434. Cebu Province recorded 1,900 cases, Negros Oriental – 1,086, and Siquijor – 282.

Among the highly urbanized cities in the region, Cebu City recorded the most number of dengue cases with 410, followed by Mandaue City with 228, and Lapu-Lapu City with 199 cases.

Dengue patients were aged between two months to 98-years-old while the median age is 10-years-old.

Summer Months

Buscato said that the rise in dengue cases was due to climate change and the extreme heat that was experienced during the summer months which led people to store water.

“During summer months man gud ang metabolism sa lamok, paspas. So, sige silang gutomon. Sige silang gutomon, sige silang kaon. Sige pud silag pangitlog,” Buscato said.

In addition, Buscato said the hot weather was “ideal” for mosquitoes.

“Ang pinakaganahan man gud sa lamok is mga 27 to 32 degrees celsius unya nagpabilin man ta ana dapita nga temperature. So, mo thrive sila. Mas longer ang ilahang life. Ideal man nga setting,” Buscato said.

Earlier, Dr. Shelbay Blanco, head of the Health Emergency Management Services of DOH-7, said in an exclusive interview with CDN that dengue topped this year’s list of summer diseases.

Blanco said that the rise in dengue cases may be attributed to the El Niño phenomenon.

He said that when people start to store water, the surge of vectors (insects) like mosquitoes and the rise of vector-borne diseases like dengue was expected.

Breeding Sites

Buscato agreed with Blanco. He said that containers, especially those that do not have lids become a breeding site for mosquitoes.

“Inig abot sa ting-ulan, katong tanan napusa ready nato sila mo-multiply,” Buscato said.

Last May 29, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) declared the start of the rainy season in the country, following the passage of Typhoon Aghon that brought scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.

For its part, DOH has identified June as the Dengue Awareness Month.

Buscato is urging the public and the local government units (LGUs) to prepare for the surge of dengue cases in the coming months.

“Remain vigilant ug magmatngon ta sa atoang mga palibot. Make sure nga walay pwede kapangitlogan ang lamok, para puhon inigka moabot na ang ting-uwan, atong malikayan nga mosaka ang kaso sa dengue,” Buscato said.

