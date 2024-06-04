CFC’s Turkish head coach motivated to face Davao on Sunday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Football Club’s Turkish head coach Memiş Özata sees their one-sided win against the Don Bosco Garelli F.C. a motivation heading into one of their toughest matches in the Philippines Football League (PFL).

Last Saturday, the CFC Gentle Giants obliterated newcomer, Don Bosco Garelli F.C., 16-2, at home at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex.

The win elevated the Gentle Giants from the No. 4 to the No. 3 spot of the team standings. They now have 21 points from seven wins and one loss.

CFC is behind their upcoming opponent, the Davao Aguilas UMak, which has 22 points from 7-1 (win-draw) record tied with No. 1 team Kaya FC Iloilo (7-1).

Confidence Booster

For Özata, their win will be a huge confidence booster for his players, but he warned them not to be complacent despite their homecourt advantage.

CFC will host the Aguilas on June 9 at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex.

To recall, they lost to the Aguilas in last year’s Copa Paulino Alcantara via an aggregate goal in the semifinals.

This time, it’s their chance for redemption as they host them on Sunday.

“This is a good motivation, but don’t forget that it’s going to be another match. Our win was against a poor team, but next game, we must not lose, we must be focused, we must be very quick with our plays. I hope our offense stays on top and I hope we win the match,” Özata said during the post-match interview.

Two of CFC’s players in Zamoranho Ho-A-Tham and Abou Sy each had a hat-trick performance during their match against DB Garelli FC. This means both players scored three goals, with Ho-A-Tham emerging as the “Man of the Match”.

“Before the game, I told my players to pass more and go out and play, but we must also score. We are beginning in the first half, it wasn’t that good, in the second half, we changed the players we had two yellow cards. We play very quickly, I am very happy that my players worked hard and played very well. It’s very good to see and I’m happy for the fans because they got a very good show,” said Özata.

CFC and Davao’s match will tip off at 5 p.m.

