Cebu Football Club blanks PHL Air Force

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Football Club (CFC) Gentle Giants remained undefeated at home after clobbering the Philippine Air Force (PAF), 5-0, in their Philippines Football League (PFL) match last Sunday evening at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex.

The Gentle Giants logged their fourth home game victory after last night’s results. They remained fourth in the team standings with 15 points from their fifth victory of the season along with one defeat.

They are currently tied with the United FC in terms of win-loss record, but the latter accumulated lower goal difference compared to the Gentle Giants.

Meanwhile, the PAF airmen are still at the 14th spot after absorbing their sixth loss with one draw and zero victory.

Dutch winger Guytho Mijland displayed his finesse on the field after orchestrating several plays that led to goals, earning him the “Man of the Match” recognition.

Left-wing free kick

In the first half, the Cebu Football Club only scored one goal courtesy of Chima Uzoka in the 18th-minute coming from Mijland’s left-wing free kick.

However, the host squad went on a scoring spree in the second half by exploiting the slacking defense of the PAF.

Right after the second-half tip-off, the Cebu Football Club stretched their lead to 2-0 after the PAF suffered an own goal in the 46th minute.

They made it 3-0 from Rintaro Hama’s 64th-minute header from Mijland’s pass.

Mijland then scored his goal in the 89th minute from a mid-range strike making it 4-0.

Yoji Selman sealed their lopsided win with a breakaway goal in the 90th minute.

