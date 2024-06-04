Bike rider dies in 3-vehicle collision

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A bicycle rider died after being involved in a collision with a pickup truck, a hatchback car, and a prime mover truck at the S. Osmeña and V. Sotto intersection, Barangay San Roque, Cebu City, on Monday evening, June 3, 2024, at around 11:20 p.m.

The victim was identified as Roel Toquib Aurello, 57 years old, a resident of Sitio Riverside, Villagonzalo I, Barangay Tejero in Cebu City.

Based on the investigation, the pickup, driven by Eliseo Jullar Dieta, 56 years old, a resident of Maghaway, Talisay City, was traveling along S. Osmeña St. heading to Talisay City, occupying the middle lane of the road, while the victim was in the innermost lane, beside the island.

The prime mover, driven by Archer Palmero, 36 years old, a resident of Villa Melisa, Barangay Yati, Liloan town, and the car, driven by Loid Anthony Cadungog, 32 years old, a resident of Buenavista Homes, Consolacion Cebu, were traveling in opposite directions.

The prime mover was occupying the innermost lane while the car was occupying the middle lane.

Upon reaching the intersection, the driver of the car lost control of the vehicle. The car swerved to the left and made contact with the front right bumper of the prime mover.

Afterward, the car crossed and ran through the island, collided with the left side of the pickup, and hit the victim. Aurello was thrown onto the road pavement beside the island, eight meters away from his bicycle.

Due to the injuries sustained, the victim died on the spot as declared by the responding ambulance crew. All vehicles involved incurred an undetermined amount of damage.

Cadungog was eventually arrested and temporarily detained at the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO). The suspect will face charges of reckless imprudence resulting in damage to property with homicide.

