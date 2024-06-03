cdn mobile

Monday accidents: 4 injured in separate road crashes in Cebu City

By: Morexette Marie B. Erram June 03,2024 - 10:44 AM

4 injured in separate vehicle accidents early Monday morning in Cebu City

Eight vehicles were involved in an accident along P. Del Rosario Extension in Cebu City on Monday morning, June 3. The vehicles involved in the accident were four taxi cabs, three motorcycles, and a utility van. Two women were injured in this early morning accident. | Photo by Paul Lauro

CEBU CITY, Philippines – At least four people got injured in two separate accidents during the Monday morning rush hour here on June 3.

The first happened along the northbound lane of Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) involving a motorcycle and a bike past 5 a.m.

READ MORE: EXPLAINER: Why ‘innocent’ drivers get arrested in road accidents

Based on initial findings from the city police’s Traffic Investigation Unit (TEU), the motorcycle suddenly hit a bike, causing injuries to the cyclist who was taken to a nearby hospital.

The passenger on the motorcycle was also injured. Both the motorcycle driver and passenger were construction workers on their way to work at the time of the accident.

A few minutes later, another accident occurred in Cebu City and this time, in front of a university in J. Alcantara Street.

 

It was a collision involving eight vehicles: four taxis, one L300 van, and three motorcycles.

Two pedestrians were also injured.

Police are still investigating the cause of the collision. /clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Cebu, Cebu Daily News, cebu news
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.