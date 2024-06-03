Monday accidents: 4 injured in separate road crashes in Cebu City
CEBU CITY, Philippines – At least four people got injured in two separate accidents during the Monday morning rush hour here on June 3.
The first happened along the northbound lane of Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) involving a motorcycle and a bike past 5 a.m.
Based on initial findings from the city police’s Traffic Investigation Unit (TEU), the motorcycle suddenly hit a bike, causing injuries to the cyclist who was taken to a nearby hospital.
The passenger on the motorcycle was also injured. Both the motorcycle driver and passenger were construction workers on their way to work at the time of the accident.
A few minutes later, another accident occurred in Cebu City and this time, in front of a university in J. Alcantara Street.
It was a collision involving eight vehicles: four taxis, one L300 van, and three motorcycles.
Two pedestrians were also injured.
Police are still investigating the cause of the collision. /clorenciana
