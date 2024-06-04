DOH issues health advisory for those affected by Kanlaon eruption

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) has started to send protective gears to areas located close to Mt. Kanlaon in Negros.

At the same time, hospitals were placed under code white, which is declared during “national events, holidays, or celebrations that can potentially cause mass casualty incidents or emergencies.”

In an advisory that was released on Tuesday, DOH said that the public and the local governments in Negros should prepare for any emergencies that may result from the eruption in Kanlaon.

“Since yesterday, the DOH Western Visayas Center for Health Development (CHD) has been sending facemasks, safety goggles, hygiene kits, jerry water cans, and disaster relief tents to affected areas near Kanlaon Volcano. Nearby hospitals have also been placed on Code White. Mag-ingat po tayo, at makinig sa abiso ng ating local government officials,” DOH Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said in a statement.

Evacuate when asked to do so

DOH is urging residents near Kanlaon to closely coordinate with their local government and “evacuate when asked to do so.”

Residents are also advised to stay at home and to close their doors and windows to protect their lungs from the ash fall and the gases that will be emitted by the volcano.

While at home, it is best to use wet curtains or clothes to cover the gaps on the door or windows to prevent ashes and harmful gases from entering.

Health officials also advise the wearing of face masks or wet cloth to cover the nose and mouth.

“For those with asthma or COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), ensure adequate supplies of your inhaler medicines and use them as directed by your doctor. Consult a doctor or health center immediately for any difficulty breathing,” the agency said.

Wear googles

Moreover, DOH urged the affected residents to protect their eyes from ashes and dust by wearing safety goggles. The agency discouraged the use of contact lenses. Instead, they urge people to switch to the use of eye glasses for now.

If their eyes start to become itchy, residents are advised rinse it with lukewarm running water instead of rubbing these.

They are also advised to consult a doctor or visit the nearest health center for any persistent eye problem.

Wash your hands

Lastly, DOH advised residents to store their food in safe places and to always wash their hands before cooking their meals and eating.

Fruits and vegetables should be cleaned using running water before consuming these. Expiration dates of canned goods and other stored food should also be checked.

In addition, DOH said that water containers should be properly covered to avoid contamination. In case of a stomach ache or bowel movement problems, residents are advised to consult a doctor or visit their health center.

