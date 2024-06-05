Residents continue to oppose ship-cutting works in Punta Engaño

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Residents from Barangay Punta Engaño in Lapu-Lapu City, who acquired respiratory illnesses due to fiber dust emitted from the ship-breaking operation of M/V Diamond Highway, have continued to oppose the resumption of the ship-cutting works in the area.

On May 29, the barangay held a public hearing to continue and complete the shipbreaking activity, wherein residents opposed its resumption after they were not convinced that they would no longer suffer the illnesses that afflicted them since the start of the operation in December 2023.

Earlier, Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan issued a cease-and-desist order against the ship-cutting works on January 31, 2024, after receiving several complaints from residents in the area.

It was reported that some residents experienced respiratory illness and skin rashes due to the dust emitted from the said activity.

During the public hearing, the legal counsel of the complainants, Lawyers Ellen Becite and Aretha Giganto, urged the officials of Precious Metal Resources Inc. (PPMRI), the owner of the ship, to provide them a copy of their action plan on how they would proceed with their ship-cutting activity on the remaining 30% of the ship.

PPMRI representative Engr. Ariel Villaganas, however, refused to show them the action plan, stating that they had already submitted it to CENRO and DENR.

Becite highlighted that in the absence of the action plan, the complainants still feared for their safety, particularly in ensuring that the health problems they suffered previously would not reoccur.

Barangay officials, led by Barangay Captain Esi Estardo, explained that since the Maritime Industry Authority and Department of Environment have issued permits to the salvage company PPMRI, the barangay has no authority to oppose them. Despite this, they responded to the residents’ complaints about environmental issues resulting from the ship-cutting activity.

Estardo also denied allegations of inaction by the barangay on the residents’ complaints, mentioning that they had sent a letter to the mayor and conducted an ocular inspection in coordination with the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO).

They also met with M/V Diamond Highway representative Engr. Ariel Villaganas, operations Manager of PPMRI, resulting in the provision of medical and food assistance to the victims.

Josie Hayashi was among those who testified and opposed the resumption of ship-cutting works, citing that she contracted pneumonia after being exposed to the fiber dust emitted by the ship-breaking.

She recounted being hospitalized several times with no effect from ordinary antibiotics, expressing her fear that her illness might progress into lung cancer in the future.

During the public hearing, PPMRI’s Pollution Control Officer Joyce Parcon apologized for the uncontrolled release of fiber dust in the air, clarifying that the dust was not asbestos since modern ships do not use asbestos for insulation anymore.

Hayashi disputed this claim, arguing that as the ship was manufactured in 2004, it did not fall under the category of modern ships, thus she believed the dust emitted was asbestos and not fiberglass dust.

Asbestos, known for causing a progressive lung disease called asbestosis, is composed of long, thin, and fibrous crystals.

One resident shared during the public hearing that her father died of lung cancer due to asbestos poisoning, questioning why the barangay continued to side with PPMRI instead of the victims of pollution. Allegations were made against barangay officials, accusing them of favoring PPMRI despite the existing cease-and-desist order issued by the mayor.

