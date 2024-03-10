Chan questions resumption of vessel dismantling works in Punta Engaño

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – The cease and desist order (CDO) that Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard Chan issued against the dismantling of a ship that got stuck on the shores of Sitio Jansen in Barangay Punta Engano has not been lifted.

Chan issued the clarification following reports that cutting works to dismantle the ship has resumed.

“Nagpaabot ta kun unsay recommendation sa City Health kun ipadayon na ba ang pag-cutting sa barko,” Chan said.

The ship was washed to the shores of Sitio Jansen by strong water current that was caused by Super Typhoon Odette that ravished Lapu-Lapu City and other parts of Cebu on December 16, 2021.

ALSO READ: Chan tells police to stop drag racing at Aviation Road

In order to remove the vessel, M/V Diamond Highway that is owned by Taiyo Nippon Kisen that is based in Kobe, Japan, dismantling works by Pilipinas Precious Metal Resources Inc. (PPMRI) commenced.

But in December 2023, some coastal residents started to complain of itchiness on their body and blamed the dust coming from the vessel.

This prompted Chan to issue the CDO in January 2024.

ALSO READ: Mayor Ahong Chan launches program against vandalism, garbage

In an interview on Friday, Chan said he received reports that cutting works have resumed without his permission.

He was also told that officials of Barangay Punta Engano passed a resolution to authorize the resumption of cutting works, something that he wanted to verify.

Chan said the barangay resolution could not supersede that CDO that he issued.

He added that barangay official could not impose on him. All that they can do was to make a recommendation, but he will still have the final say on the matter.

Meanwhile, Dr. Agnes Realiza, head of the Lapu-Lapu City Health Office, said that she no longer received reports on Sitio Jansen residents experiencing skin problems, other than prickly heat rashes that resulted from the rise in temperature in the past days.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP