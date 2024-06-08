Shangri-La, Bai pounce foes to go 3-0 in HRRACI hoopla

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Shangri-La Mactan Resort and Spa and Bai Hotel Cebu steamrolled their respective opponents to go 3-0 in the first week of the Hotel Resort and Restaurant Association of Cebu, Inc. (HRRACI) Sportsfest 2024 basketball tournament at the Capitol Parish Gym.

Shangri-La annihilated Yello Hotel by 66 points, 96-30, to stretch their unbeaten winning streak to 3-0 as well, on Friday evening, June 7.

Jose Miguel Tabaloc unloaded 22 points, six rebounds, two steals, one block, and one assist in Shangri-La’s one-sided affair with Yello Hotel.

Ronald Panaguiton and Jonathan Canceran scored 14 and 13 points, apiece, for Shangri-La. Their teammates Kyle Magat, Kenneth Glenn Niones, and Dean Rey Llorente each chipped in 10 points.

Bai vs Harold’s

Meanwhile, Bai Hotel trounced Harold’s Hotel, 57-45, behind Junjay Bation who topscored the winning team with 11 points, five rebounds, two assists, and one steal to log their third straight win without a loss in the other game of the HRRACI sportsfest.

Babmarley Mah and Joon Bonsukan aided Bation after combining for 17 points, eight boards, and four assists.

Also winning were Kandaya Resort, Belmont Hotel, and Diamond Hotel as these three teams remain unbeaten in two games.

Joshua Villa stuffed the stat sheets with 14 points, five rebounds, six assists, and six steals as Kandaya clobbered Yello Hotel, 98-29, in the latter’s other game.

Kenneth Pamaran fired in 18 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and two steals to power Belmont Hotel to a 78-63 mauling of Montebello Villa Hotel.

Lastly, Ruben Ludovice finished with a double-double outing of 25 points and 13 rebounds paired with four assists, three steals, and three blocks to lead Diamond Suites squeak past Holiday Inn, 54-53.

