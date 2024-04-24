SACLEO in CV: P11.5M drugs seized in 3 days

CEBU CITY, Philippines — In a span of three days, P11.5 million worth of illegal drugs were seized and a total of 176 drug personalities were sent to jail by authorities in Central Visayas.

This was the result of a regionwide Simultaneous Anti-Criminality Law Enforcement Operation (SACLEO) against all forms of criminalities from Friday to Sunday, April 19-21, 2024.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesperson of the Police Regional Office Central Visayas (PRO-7), said that 176 suspects were arrested.

The confiscated illegal drugs during the 3-day SACLEO totaled to P11.5 million.

Among these is the P1,020,000 worth of suspected shabu seized from a 38-year-old suspect during a buy-bust operation in Talisay City, Cebu on Friday morning, April 19.

Simultaneously, another drug bust in Dumaguete City led to the seizure of 311.94 grams of illegal drugs worth P2,121, 192 from an alias “Elmer” in Purok Maidan, Barangay Camaniac.

A few hours later, operatives in Mandaue City, Cebu also confiscated around 300 grams of shabu with an estimated value of P2,040,000 during an anti-illegal drugs operation along M. Logarta Street in Brgy. Subangdaku.

Pelare further said that they arrested 226 individuals for illegal gambling in the same time period.

“These include mga illegal numbers games, kaning mga hantak, kining mga other prohibited gambling activities,” he said.

(These include the illegal numbers games, this hantak (toss-coin game), these other prohibited gambling activities.)

Meanwhile, 130 more persons were apprehended after warrants of arrest were issued against them by authorities.

In addition, PRO-7’s campaign against loose firearms led to the recovery of 164 guns.

Pelare also emphasized that the regional director, Police Brigadier General Anthony Aberin, has always been clear with his instructions to conduct nonstop operations against all forms of criminality in the region.

These operations, however, must be conducted in accordance with the standard police operational procedure.

Pelare urged members of the community who may witness unlawful arrests being made to immediately report to PRO-7.

He assured that they would not be condoning any form of misconducts by their personnel.

“Mao nang kung naa gali moy mamatikdan, mahibaw-an nga naay mga pulis nga wala magfollow sa police operational procedure, I mean to say mga illegal ang ilang pag-aresto, please feel free to report to us. And we will make sure that we will not condone any misdeeds within the organization,” said Pelare.

(That is why if they would notice or would know that there would be policemen who would not follow police operational procedure, I mean to say that they would arrest you illegally, please feel free to report to us. And we will make sure that we will not condone any misdeeds within the organization.)

