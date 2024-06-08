IRONMAN full distance, IRONMAN 70.3 race unfolds in Subic

CEBU CITY, Philippines — It’s all systems go for the fourth IRONMAN Philippines and the 11th staging of the IRONMAN 70.3 Subic Bay on Sunday, June 9, in Subic Bay, Zambales.

Over a thousand triathletes from 54 countries will subject themselves to the twin triathlon race that will feature the full IRONMAN and the IRONMAN 70.3 distances.

The full distance will test the triathletes’ will and endurance as it features a 3.8km swim, 180km bike ride, and 42.2km run on a world-class championship course, while the IRONMAN 70.3 race has a 1.9-kilometer swim, 90k bike, and 21k run.

READ: IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu fields record number of pro triathletes

Leading the list of contenders in the pro category are Czech Petr Lukosz and United Arab Emirates’ Svetlana Kovaleva in the full IRONMAN race.

READ: IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu Cebu: Safe, successful amid extreme heat

Meanwhile, the Philippines won’t have to be short of elite triathletes who will go up against their international counterparts.

The Philippine contingent is comprised of Jemuel Clemente, Daniel Valdez, Ramon Abeleda, Lexter Ansaldo, Rolando Alquero, Edgar Puruganan, Sarah Marie Eraña Leaño, Maryfel Aumentado, and Anne Nuñez. Young talents Enrico Pisuena, Carlos Dungao, and Alab Adviento are also in the mix.

In the 70.3 race, the multi-titled August Benedicto will face fast-rising star John Dedeus Alcala of the famed TRI SND Barracuda.

Up for grabs in the race are the 2024 VinFast IRONMAN World Championships in Nice, France, and Kona, Hawaii, and the 2024 VinFast IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship in Taupõ, New Zealand for everyone who can make it to the qualifying time.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP