How to claim license plates in Central Visayas? Read on!

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) has been reiterating their call for all the dealers and vehicle owners to claim their license plates.

But how do you claim license plates of your vehicles?

LTO-7 Director Glen Galario said dealers and vehicle owners must proceed to the office-in-charge of the license plates distribution at the Robinsons Galleria in Cebu City.

Galario said that they will just have to look for the in-charge named “Mary Rose” and tell her about the concern.

“Dayon, i-allocate na dayon to tanan nga license plates didto. Inig ready na for pick up, tawagan lang dayon sila (dealers/owners). Actually ang uban ato is ready for pick up na. Ubay-ubay na. Gamay nalang gyud ang kuwang nga di pa ready for pick up,” Galario told CDN Digital.

(Then they will allocate all license plates there. When it’s ready for pick up, dealers or owners will be called. Actually, there are a lot that are ready for pick up. It’s quite a lot. There’s just a little left that’s not ready for pick up.)

Galario said that vehicle owners will have to present their OR/CR (Official Receipt and Certificate of Registration), while the dealers can just present the list of the plate numbers to the officer-in-charge.

Furthermore, Galario said that as of now there are no other modes of claiming the license plates like delivery or through a courier service.

In Cebu, in case the owner is not available to pickup, they must have an authorized representative on their behalf.

But for those outside Cebu, for example in Negros Oriental, Galario said that the agency can coordinate with their office in Negros so that the latter will be the one to contact the owner residing in Negros.

“Of course magdala siya og authorized representative or siya mismo nga siya ang tag-iya ana nga plate number,” Galario added.

(Of course there should be an authorized representative or the owner of the plate number himself.)

Off to dealers

He added that they already released a huge number of license plates and they hope that the dealers and owners can claim those who have not yet claimed.

He added that the agency is targeting to distribute all the remaining license plates before the State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. this July 22, 2024.

As of May 31, the LTO-7 has released a total of 488,241 licensed plates from June 2023 to May 2024.

Of this number, 200,739 were motor vehicle plates while 287,502 were motorcycle plates spanning from June 2023, when Galario assumed as OIC regional director, to May 31, 2024.

Meanwhile, in the same period, there were 41,146 unreleased motor vehicle plates and 300,121 unreleased motorcycle plates.