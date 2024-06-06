LTO-7 reiterates call to vehicle owners to claim license plates

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The regional director of the Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) has once again called for dealers and vehicle owners to claim their license plates.

LTO-7 Director Glen Galario said in a program last Tuesday by the Philippine Information Agency-Cebu that all remaining license plates are ready for pickup.

“We are encouraging the dealers to come to the office and arrange for the pickup. You may pickup or you may request to have it physically delivered to you,” Galario said.

How to claim license plates?

What owners should do to claim is to submit their OR/CR to the LTO’s district offices, then the LTO will notify them when their plates are available for pick up.

Galario made this request to decrease the number of the plates in their inventory because they are also expecting more plates coming from the central office.

As of May 31, the LTO-7 has released a total of 488,241 licensed plates from June 2023 to May 2024.

Of this number, 200,739 were motor vehicle plates while 287,502 were motorcycle plates spanning from June 2023, when Galario assumed as OIC regional director, to May 31, 2024.

Zero backlogs

Meanwhile, in the same period, there were 41,146 unreleased motor vehicle plates and 300,121 unreleased motorcycle plates.

Galario told CDN Digital that there are “zero backlogs” in terms of the distribution of the license plates. What they ask for the owners and dealers now is to claim those unclaimed plates from their district offices.

He added that they are “almost there” in achieving their target.

Earlier, Galario urged those with temporary plates to visit the nearest LTO office to claim their plates, mentioning thousands are available in their Talisay City storage facility.

“We still have thousands of plates in our storage facility in Talisay City in Cebu and we want to intensify again the release of these license plates,” Galario said in a statement.

It was also in September 2023 that LTO-7 launched their region-wide plate distribution campaign “Oplan Bigay Plaka” that aimed to gather data from the motorists to help them verify the availability of their license plates to reduce plate backlogs.

