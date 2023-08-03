How to renew Motor Vehicle registration

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Are you a motor vehicle owner who plans to renew your Motor Vehicle (MV) Registration?

Here’s how!

First, you must prepare the general requirements set by the Land Transportation Office (LTO).

These include the LTO Copy and electronically transmitted appropriate insurance Certificate of Cover (Third Party Liability), duly accomplished original Motor Vehicle Inspection Report (MVIR), and the original copy of Certificate of Emission Compliance (CEC).

The LTO may also ask some additional requirements.

For tax exempt, the motor vehicle owner must present the original endorsement with control number, while for Other Exempt Vehicle (OEV) under Special Economic Zone, the owner must have to present original certification that the motor vehicle is still classified as Other Exempt Vehicle (OEV).

Meanwhile, if the vehicle is for hire, the owner must present electronically transmitted franchise confirmation (for motor vehicles/provisional authority (PA) or petition for extension of validity duly received by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) with official receipt and one certified copy of the valid Motorized Tricycle Operator’s Permit with Official Receipt (MTOP).

Motor vehicle owner clients just have to submit these requirements and proceed to the cashier for payment of fees and present the OR and receive the sticker.

These transactions can be made at LTO district offices.

