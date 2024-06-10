PNP chief Marbil wants police scalawags discharged

MANILA, Philippines — If it were up to Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Gen. Rommel Marbil, officers and personnel found guilty of illegal activities would be promptly dismissed from service.

PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said the top PNP boss would not want suspension or demotion for the erring police officers and personnel, as he lamented their mere association with criminal schemes.

“Yung ating chief PNP, sabi [niya] ‘yung ganitong kaso na kinasasangkutan ng mga pulis, regardless kung ikaw ay police commissioned officer, non-commissioned officer, ang sabi niya pinabibilis niya lahat ng kasong ito,” Fajardo said in a press briefing Monday.

(Our chief PNP said that in cases like this involving the police, regardless of whether you’re a police commissioned or non-commissioned officer, he said he is expediting all these cases.)

“At ayaw nya basta suspension lang or demotion lang gusto nya i-dismiss lahat ng mga pulis na may involvement sa ganitong klaseng illegal activities,” she added.

(And he doesn’t want mere suspension or demotion, he wants to dismiss all police officers who have involvement in this kind of illicit activities.)

On Sunday, the police reported the arrest of Lt. Col. Gideon Ines Jr. in Parañaque City on June 5 for allegedly being involved in a notorious car theft scheme called “rent-tangay.”

Four police officers were also arrested last June 2 for the alleged kidnapping of a Malaysian and three Chinese.

Also, two Mindanao-based members of the PNP-Special Action Force were recently arrested for reportedly causing trouble in a village in Ayala, Alabang. The two were also allegedly serving as bodyguards of a Chinese, according to police.

