Toledo Knights, Delig rule 3rd Hinulawan Joyful Cup chess tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Toledo Knights and Khent Daryle Delig emerged as champions in last weekend’s 3rd Hinulawan Joyful Cup Chess Tournament held in Toledo City, west Cebu.

The Toledo Knights ruled the ‘tatluhan’ category of the tournament against 60 other competing teams from around the Visayas, while Delig topped the kiddies category among 70 other woodpushers.

Adrian Dela Cruz, Daniel Baylosis, and Remegio Ditchon Jr. of the Toledo Knights finished their campaign with 13 match points and 16 total points.

READ: Toledo chess tourney: 52 teams to vie for P25,000 cash prize

Leading them was Ditchon Jr., who collected a total of six wins in the seven-round competition, while Baylosis and Dela Cruz each scored five points.

The Cebu Three Musketeers of Diego Abraham Caparino, Jethro Esplanada, and Adrian Joy Singson grabbed the second-place honors.

READ: Toledo mayor promises bigger chess tourney next year

The Bacolod Blitzers manned by National Master (NM) Edwin Tan, Theseus Benitez, and Joseph Navarra rounded off the top three teams.

‘Tatluhan’ category

The Toledo Knights pocketed the P30,000 champion’s purse, while the Cebu Three Musketeers received P20,000 cash, and the Bacolod Blitzers took home P10,000.

The fourth to 10th placers in the ‘tatluhan’ category also received cash prizes according to their final rank.

Meanwhile, Delig walked away with P5,000 for topping the kiddies category. He scored 6.0 points beating eventual second and third placers Reduard Contaoi and Mickaela Princess Cuizon, respectively.

All three of them scored 6.0 points in the seven-round competition, but Delig scored the highest tie-break points between Contaoi and Cuizon to earn him the title.

The fourth to 10th placers in the kiddies event were Apple Rubin (5.5), John Jacob Pane (5.5), Vincent Acidilla (5.0), Zhy Rich Maniego (5.0), Triton Garcia (5.0), Bernard Paraiso (5.0), and Kyle Abalo (5.0), respectively.

This major chess tournament was organized by the local government of Toledo City through the Toledo City Sports Commission and the Toledo Xignex Trojans.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP