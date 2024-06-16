Slater Young: Engineer, content creator, and a dad

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Fathers are often seen as the pillars of strength and stability in households, the silent heroes who work tirelessly to provide for their families and shape the futures of their children.

They balance the demands of their careers with the joys and responsibilities of parenthood while striving to instill values and create lasting memories.

This Father’s Day, CDN Digital features one of the most sought-after individuals in the field of engineering and digital content creation, Slater Young.

Slater Young is a man of many hats—engineer, content creator, entrepreneur, and, most importantly, devoted father. He personifies the image of modern fatherhood, which exemplifies an incredible balance of professional success and personal fulfillment that resonates with fathers everywhere.

Slater first gained national recognition in 2012 when he won the reality show “Pinoy Big Brother: Unlimited.” Since then, he has carved out a unique niche that combines his engineering expertise with entrepreneurial ventures and a flourishing presence on social media.

Alongside his wife, Kryz Uy, a renowned influencer, Slater co-founded LiteBlock, a company dedicated to innovative and sustainable construction solutions.

Their YouTube channel, “The Skyfam,” which was now renamed “Kryzzzie” offers fans an intimate glimpse into their family life and the joys and challenges of raising their sons.

Becoming a father to two sons, with a third on the way, has reshaped Slater’s perspective on life and work. When people suggest that having children can imbue life with a new sense of purpose, Slater agrees. He shared that parenthood provided him with a deeper sense of meaning and purpose in life.

“About to become a father to three sons now. It has definitely given me a deeper purpose in what I do,” he shared.

Journey of learning

As he awaits the arrival of his new family member, Slater feels a stronger sense of duty to be a great role model. He believes it’s important to set a good example for them.

“I want to raise my standards,” he said, and added, “so I can be someone they can look up to.”

Each day, Slater shared he becomes more determined to show the qualities he wants his child to learn. He aims to be honest, kind, and strong, so they can grow up surrounded by goodness.

“It’s not just about me anymore. I want to create a loving and supportive home where my child can thrive,” Slater shared.

Becoming a parent made him think a lot about how he lives his life. He wants to be better, not just for himself but also for his child.

“I want to be a parent my child can admire,” he explained. “Someone who shows them how to be caring, determined, and understanding.”

Parenting is a journey of learning, and for Slater, it’s about finding the delicate balance between discipline and a gentle parenting style.

“The most effective strategy for us has been taking the time to explain situations instead of just saying ‘no.’ This requires a lot of time and effort, and sometimes we still lose our cool,” he admitted.

Yet, according to Slater, the effort paid off as he witnessed his children processing and understanding the reasons behind rules and decisions.

Dedicated family time

When asked about the principles guiding their family life, Slater said the approach he has been using is refreshingly simple yet profound.

“We always aim for the best for our children, making them feel loved and raising them with a strong foundation to make the right decisions in the future.”

He believed that beyond teaching his kids important values, what truly mattered was creating moments of happiness they would cherish forever.

“We just want them to grow up with lots of happy memories,” he said.

However, finding that delicate balance between a demanding career and quality family time wasn’t easy. Slater tackled this challenge by meticulously planning his schedule and leaning on the support of his wife, Kryz.

According to Slater, their approach was a combination of practicality and love. They made sure to carve out dedicated family time amid Slater’s busy work life, whether it was scheduling regular outings or simply spending evenings together at home.

Learning to say no

Kryz, with her understanding and encouragement, Slater said, plays an important role in ensuring that their family remained tightly knit despite the demands of their professional lives.

“Balancing different businesses, trades, social media, and family requires the ability to transition quickly between roles,” he explained.

One important strategy Slater adopted was the power of saying “no” to less important commitments. Slater shared that this allowed him to prioritize what truly mattered in his life, which was his family.

“Learning to say ‘no’ to things that aren’t essential has been crucial”

As a father, Slater placed an important emphasis on instilling values of humility and kindness in his children. He believed that these qualities were fundamental in shaping their character and guiding their interactions with others.

“Teaching them humility and kindness is paramount,” he expressed.

Slater said instilling these values wasn’t just about creating a harmonious atmosphere at home; it was about equipping his children with the tools they needed to navigate the complexities of the world with grace and understanding.

“If they approach others with love and kindness, everything else will fall into place,” Slater said.

Fatherhood brought an abundance of joy and fulfillment into Slater’s life. But alongside that love, he also harbored a desire to nurture resilience in his children.

“I want them to be strong, both inside and out, that’s why I encourage them to step out of their comfort zones, to embrace adventure, and to develop a tough spirit,” he explained.

Slater’s advice to fathers

Slater noted that this philosophy of resilience has perfectly complemented Kryz’s nurturing nature, which he claimed created a beautiful harmony in their parenting dynamic. Together, they provided a safe space for their children to explore and grow, knowing that they were both supported and challenged in equal measure.

For new fathers, especially those navigating the complexities of busy schedules, Slater had practical advice to offer.

“Block off specific times in your day just for your kids. For me, it’s as soon as I walk through the door after work. That’s when ‘daddy time’ begins. Whether it involved biking, running, or swimming,” he said.

Slater added, “There’s nothing quite like the feeling of coming home after a long day and being greeted by their smiles. They are these moments that make all the hard work worth it.”