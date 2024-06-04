Father’s Day 2024: 5 unique ways to honor dad 

Father’s Day 2024 is just around the corner, and it’s the perfect time to celebrate the amazing dads in our lives.

Father’s Day 2024 is on June 16, giving us ample time to prepare to show appreciation for the love, support, and guidance our fathers provide.

Father’s Day is more than just an occasion for gifts and cards. It’s a day to reflect on the vital role fathers play in shaping our lives.

Whether it’s a dad, stepdad, granddad, or any father figure, their influence is profound and lasting. From bedtime stories to life lessons, dads are often our first heroes and our lifelong mentors.

Here’s five ways we can honor our dads this Father’s Day:

Spend some quality time with dad

Spend the day doing something your dad loves. Whether it’s cleaning the car, cooking, watching a basketball game, or just having a heartfelt conversation over one of your favorite coffee shops here in Cebu, quality time is the most precious gift one can give to a father.

Cook for dad

Nothing beats a good meal! Prepare dad’s favorite meal. You can even step it up by cooking together dad’s favorite dish. Cooking can be a fun and bonding activity, plus it’s a chance to learn some of his secret recipes.

Relive dad’s highlights

Create a scrapbook or a digital photo album of dad’s cherished memories like of him winning during his high school or college basketball game. Highlight his special moments and milestones.

Give dad a personalized gift

Consider a personalized gift that speaks to his interests—customized tools, a monogrammed wallet, or a photo book. If he’s into running, get him a personalized jersey!

Help out on a task

Help out with tasks or projects he’s been meaning to tackle like fixing a car problem. This gesture shows appreciation for all the times he’s lent a helping hand.

Father’s Day 2024 is a reminder to appreciate the fathers and father figures who have shaped our lives. It’s a day to say “thank you” for their unwavering support and love. Whether through a grand celebration or a simple hug, make sure to let your dad know just how much he means to you.

Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there!