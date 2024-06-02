FACES OF CEBU: Kryz Uy-Young, a modern parent and influencer

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Modern parenting has become a hot topic among families, especially among mothers active on social media.

This contemporary approach to parenting often matches the principles of gentle parenting, which is a style that many millennials and younger parents were not exposed to when they were children.

Gentle parenting, according to recent studies, differs from what many millennials experience. While millennials often face authoritative methods focused on obedience, punishment, and control, gentle parenting advocates for understanding, natural consequences, and fostering independence.

With many moms asking on social media how to incorporate gentle parenting into their own lives, they often turn to influencers for guidance and inspiration.

One notable Cebuana content creator and mother who embodies gentle parenting is the influential lifestyle vlogger, Kryz Uy-Young.

Kryz currently has 1.58 million followers on YouTube with over 900 videos published.

Kryz Uy, a mother and influencer

Kryz, known for her chic style and genuine online presence, has become a leading voice in embracing this nurturing and modern approach to raising children.

“To me, there really is no rule book. I just try my best to be the best teacher for my kids. They come into this world not knowing how it works, and it’s my responsibility to mold them into the best versions of themselves,” Kryz shared.

Krystle “Kryz” Gail Uy is a mother of soon-to-be three sons and shares her life with her husband, Slater Young, a well-known Cebuano engineer and PBB (Pinoy Big Brother) winner.

Kryz is known for her daily vlogs with her two sons, Scottie and Sevi, with whom she showcases her gentle and smart parenting style.

In an exclusive interview with CDN Digital, Kryz shared insights on her modern and gentle approach to parenting.

A lifestyle vlogger

Kryz’s journey as a vlogger began during her junior year at university with a school project that required creating a website to attract the most hits.

The site, which started as an online diary, quickly gained popularity among her peers, sparking curiosity about her fashion choices and daily activities. This organic growth led her to platforms like Lookbook.nu, where she posted her daily outfits long before the term “OOTD” was coined.

Her online presence eventually expanded to Instagram and YouTube, which established her as a prominent influencer.

“It just took off organically from there,” Kryz recalled.

A gentle, smart parent

When it comes to gentle parenting, Kryz did not initially set out with a specific label in mind. Having Scottie in 2020, she began to parent in a way that felt natural to her, where she focused on respectful and calm communication.

Treat children with the same respect

Kryz shared that she treats her children with the same respect she expects for herself and approaches each conversation with the intention of teaching them about the world.

“To be honest, I’m just learning as I go along. I speak to the kids the way I want to be spoken to myself. I always try to treat them with respect and come into each conversation knowing it’s my job that they learn and understand the world around them. Knowing that the conversations always end up being a story or explanation. They respond to it best and they also absorb values well this way.” –Kryz Uy

Remain calm and avoid emotional outbursts

Kryz finds that remaining calm and composed during interactions with her children is crucial.

She avoids responding to her children’s emotional outbursts or conflicts with anger or aggression of her own. Instead, she encourages her children to express their emotions openly and freely.

Kryz said she teaches them about emotional regulation and the importance of respecting others and oneself by validating their emotions and explaining how situations could have been handled better.

“I try my best not to fight fire with fire. I let them express their feelings and wait for them to calm down. Then, I ask them about how they feel and what made them feel that way so that they are heard and validated… When my kids act out, I know they are incapable of regulating themselves. Seeing that inspires me to show them that life is more peaceful when you respect the people around you and when you respect yourself enough to win over your emotions,” she said.

Prioritize children, but also personal growth

Balancing a successful career, vlogging, and motherhood is no easy feat, but Kryz manages her time by prioritizing her children and her personal growth.

She attributes her ability to juggle these responsibilities to her supportive husband and dedicated nannies.

“It’s all about managing priorities,” Kryz explained.

She mentioned that she values spending quality time with her family during important events and milestones. At the same time, she ensures that she dedicates time to her work when she knows that her home and family responsibilities are well-managed.

For parents interested in adopting a gentle parenting approach, Kryz mentioned, however, that there is “no rule book to follow.”

Help children navigate the world with love, respect

She believes in being the best teacher for her children by helping them navigate the world with love and respect.

Kryz said that every parenting situation is unique, and what matters most is fostering an environment where children can develop into the “best versions of themselves.”

She finds immense joy in raising her two sons. She discovered that love is not limited and that her capacity for love only grows with each child.

Parenting has no golden rule book

According to Kryz, this realization came with the birth of her second son, Sevi, which she claims to have reinforced her belief in the boundless nature of parental love.

“As a mom of soon-to-be 3 kids, I know better than to judge a parent by their parenting styles. Each situation is different and there is no one size fits all or golden rule book. So long as you love and respect your kids, it should be fine.” — Kryz Uy

Although not every mother may have the same resources or opportunities to adopt Kryz’s parenting approach, it is empowering to recognize that every mother and family has the ability to make choices that fit their unique circumstances and values.

Parenthood is not about comparing ourselves to others; it is about embracing the choices we make with confidence and love.