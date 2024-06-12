Cebu City to give 11 new police patrol cars to boost security

CEBU CITY, Philippines – To enhance police visibility and prevent crime, the Cebu City government will be giving eleven new police cars to the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

Eight demo versions of the vehicles were presented to the police and the public during the commemoration of the 126th Philippine Independence Day at the Plaza Sugbo ground in Cebu City on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.

The Cebu City government allotted a budget of around P8 million taken from the budget for police assistance for the purchase of the new police cars that will be utilized in the maintenance of peace and order in the city.

This was according to Cebu City Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, who spoke to reporters after the event on Wednesday morning.

According to Garcia, police in Cebu City have requested for additional police cars for each of the 11 police stations in the city since last year .

The LGU then bought the cars and presented demo vehicles during the Independence Day celebration. The official turnover ceremony, however, is scheduled towards the end of June.

For Palaro security

“But essentially, it will already look like this. Tingali, in 2-3 weeks. We will already have them turned over sa police. Also in time for the opening of the Palaro because we want more police visibility especially sa Palaro. Because we are expecting so many people, mga 25,000 kabuok, athletes and their families,” stated Garcia.

The opening ceremony of the upcoming Palarong Pambansa 2024, which will be hosted by Cebu City, is scheduled to take place on July 9 at the Cebu City Sports Center. The much-anticipated event will last until July 16 with delegates expected to leave the city a day later.

Garcia emphasized the importance of the government’s unwavering support to law enforcers who are consistently working to keep citizens safe and out of danger.

“Because we all know that ang resources sa police, by itself, kuwangan gyud . That’s why we have to give them ammunition. We have to give them arms. We have to give them vehicles and so many other things nga atong matabang,” he stated.

Cebu City’s strong support

“Next step, akong gipromisan si Colonel Dalogdog, kay he requested this one year ago pa. Last year pa. So if wa nato ni gifollow-up in-ani kapaspas, dili unta ni madeliver on time. So mao na nga I want the police to have very much boosted morale. Nga kahibaw gyud sila, nga ang Cebu City government 110 percent ang support. All out gyud sa support sa Cebu City government nila so that they can also perform their functions well,” added Garcia.

CCPO director Police Colonel Irene Dalogdog, for his part, expressed his gratitude towards the local government for attending to their request and providing them with vehicles that will be helpful in their efforts to reduce criminal activities.

“Kami mapasalamoton sa padayon ug kanunay nga suporta sa local government unit sa Cebu City…Dako kayg tabang nga mamintenar nato ang peace and order labi na kay isa sa iyang marching order nga kaning police visibility. So kaning walo ka police cars nga atong magamit, dako kay ni siyag tabang para sa kahapsay ug kalinaw sa syudad sa sugbo,” said Dalogdog.

In light of the celebration of Independence Day, Dalogdog also expressed his appreciation for the members of the community for being cooperative with local policemen.

Community cooperation

“Unang una, ako nagapasalamat ko ta sa atong mga katawhan diri sa sugbo. Ania kita karon nag celebrar sa atong ika 126 nga pagcelebrar sa atong Philippine Independence Day. So ang ako lang ipaabot sa katawhan nga kita, padayon lang gihapon ta nga magtinabangay. Ug akita man nato nga ang Cebu City, malinawon. So isa na sa atong [rason] mapasalamaton gyud ta sa mga katawhan diri sa sugbo tungod sa slang kooperasyon, sa ilang support sa Cebu City Police Office,” he stated.

Dalogdog added that they have strengthened the security for the activities of this year’s Independence Day celebration and deployed personnel to the streets to ensure that no untoward incidents take place.

“Ato gyung gihugtan ang seguridad karon. Naa tay mga CDM (Civil Disturbance Management). Naa tay mga Task Force Kasaligan. Aduna tay mga security diin ka-ganiha naa tay gipahigayon nga parada gikan didto sa DOH-7 padulong diri sa Plaza Sugbo,” he stated.

