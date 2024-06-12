PHL eliminated from the FIFA qualifiers

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine men’s national football team was officially booted out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification after losing to Indonesia, 0-2, at the latter’s capital Jakarta.

The Philippines had a dismal campaign in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers after absorbing their fifth defeat on Tuesday evening under Group F.

Meanwhile, Indonesia along with Vietnam and Iraq advanced for the final round of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Naturalized Dutch midfielder Thom Haye scored Indonesia’s first goal in the 32nd minute. They went on to wrap up the first half with a 1-0 advantage.

In the second half, center-back Rizky Ridho Ramadhani provided Indonesia’s second goal in the 56th minute that made them win the match.

To recall, the Philippines suffered a heartbreaking, 2-3, loss against Vietnam in Hanoi last June 6.

Despite this massive loss, the Philippines still can qualify for another major international tilt, the AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers next year.

Also, the Philippines will compete in the ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2024 under Group B.

They are grouped with familiar foes in Indonesia, Vietnam, Myanmar, and Laos.

Their first match is on November 27 against Myanmar.

