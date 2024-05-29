Rama speaks up over Gwen’s leaving of PDP-Laban: OMG!

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Suspended Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama has something to say over Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia’s decision to leave the Partido Demokratiko Filipino – Lakas ng Bayan, popularly known as PDP-Laban.

In a strongly worded statement published on social media, Rama, once again, jabbed at Garcia for citing their political differences as reason behind her resignation.

“OMG!!!! Goodness gracious! I was shocked to see the resignation letter of a person I highly doubt fits the title honorable,” Rama said.

The mayor, who is currently under six-month preventive suspension, even accused the governor of not having “steady political principles.”

“In hindsight, this person never really had any record of having steady political principles. What she stands for is up for us to guess as from time to time that changes. She did not have a steady political compass,” said Rama.

“That is public knowledge. That letter was simply not truthful,” he added.

Garcia resigned from PDP-Laban, the former ruling party led by former President Rodrigo Duterte, on May 28. She first became a member of the group in 2016.

Rama and Garcia had been at odds with each other after the latter ordered to stop construction of the much-delayed Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) due to heritage preservation. The mayor lashed out at the governor for meddling in the city’s affairs.

“She has no business with Cebu City affairs and should just stay out of it. Pagkatoytoy ning Gobernadora,” he said in his recent statement.

On the other hand, Rama continued to fight for his vision of adopting Singapore and Melbourne’s best practices for Cebu City.

“Keep in mind everybody, Singapore like with Melbourne features. Dili man na sundog, like ra man,” Rama wrote.

“Suya lang sila kay ako nagtrabho ug tarong tripan pa gyud ko nila. Pildi maglagot basta ako tuloy ang Laban. I love my City and i love the people of the city of Cebu,” he added.

