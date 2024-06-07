Suspended Mayor Mike Rama stays with PDP

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Suspended Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama will stick it out with the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino (PDP) even if it means he will be the party’s last remaining member.

During a Zoom meeting following the online first Friday mass on June 7, Rama announced that he has no intention of leaving the party despite a wave of resignations from other Cebu politicians within the party.

Rama also shared his intention to meet with former President Rodrigo Duterte, the chairperson of PDP, to reassure him of his commitment to stay in the party even if it means being one of the last members remaining.

“[Kahit tayo (Duterte)] nalang dalawa maiwan, be it,” he said.

Rama explained that his decision to stay is driven by his “moral principles and conviction,” not just as a citizen but also as a leader.

“I stand by what I believe in,” Rama affirmed.

The recent resignations began on May 28, when Cebu Provincial Governor Gwen Garcia announced she had submitted her resignation letter to PDP-Laban’s president, Rep. Jose Alvarez of Palawan’s 2nd District.

In her letter, Garcia cited political differences and conflicts with current PDP-Laban members as the reason for her departure, specifically pointing to a rift with Mayor Michael Rama.

“Specifically, the complaint filed against me by Mayor Michael Rama, Vice President for the Visayas, with the Office of the President, has created an irreconcilable conflict,” Garcia explained in her letter to Alvarez.

Following Garcia’s resignation, Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes also left the party on May 29. He expressed his desire to forge unity with Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia.

On May 31, Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard Ahong Chan resigned as well, citing the need to maintain unity with the tri-cities (Cebu, Mandaue, and Lapu-Lapu) and Cebu Province as the reason behind his “difficult” decision.

