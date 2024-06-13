Pagasa: Expect fair, warm weather on Thursday

By: John Eric Mendoza - @inquirerdotnetINQUIRER.net | June 13,2024 - 11:24 AM

MANILA, Philippines — The state weather bureau on Thursday predicts fair and warm weather across the country due to easterly winds.

According to Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio, Luzon and Visayas will enjoy fair weather, while some parts of Mindanao may experience rain showers.

“Sa Luzon, asahan pa din ang mainit at maaliwalas na panahon,” Aurelio said in an early morning update.

(Hot, fair weather is expected in Luzon.)

“Ang buong Kabisayaan ay makararanas ng mainit at maaliwalas na panahon. May ilang lugar sa Mindanao kung saan makararanas ng kalat-kalat na pag-ulan.”

(The entire Visayas will experience hot and fair weather. Parts of Mindanao will have scattered rains.)

Scattered rain showers are expected in Sarangani, Sultan Kudarat, South Cotabato, Davao Oriental, Davao Occidental and Zamboanga Sibugay.

READ: La Niña Watch issued, El Niño weakened, says Pagasa

“Ang nalalabing bahagi ng Mindanao, fair weather condition po tayo,” he said.

(Fair weather is forecast on the rest of Mindanao.)

Pagasa added that no gale warning is in effect over any of the country’s seaboards.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP