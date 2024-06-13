cdn mobile

Pagasa: Expect fair, warm weather on Thursday

By: John Eric Mendoza - @inquirerdotnetINQUIRER.net | June 13,2024 - 11:24 AM

Pagasa: Signal No. 1 up in 4 areas as TD Aghon nears

MANILA, Philippines — The state weather bureau on Thursday predicts fair and warm weather across the country due to easterly winds.

According to Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio, Luzon and Visayas will enjoy fair weather, while some parts of Mindanao may experience rain showers.

“Sa Luzon, asahan pa din ang mainit at maaliwalas na panahon,” Aurelio said in an early morning update.

(Hot, fair weather is expected in Luzon.)

“Ang buong Kabisayaan ay makararanas ng mainit at maaliwalas na panahon. May ilang lugar sa Mindanao kung saan makararanas ng kalat-kalat na pag-ulan.”

(The entire Visayas will experience hot and fair weather. Parts of Mindanao will have scattered rains.)

Scattered rain showers are expected in Sarangani, Sultan Kudarat, South Cotabato, Davao Oriental, Davao Occidental and Zamboanga Sibugay.

READ: La Niña Watch issued, El Niño weakened, says Pagasa

“Ang nalalabing bahagi ng Mindanao, fair weather condition po tayo,” he said.

(Fair weather is forecast on the rest of Mindanao.)

Pagasa added that no gale warning is in effect over any of the country’s seaboards.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: fair weather, Pagasa, Philippine weather
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.