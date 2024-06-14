Bohol hosts “Pabuhagay”: its first PRIDE celebration through art

On June 18, 2024, Bohol will witness its first-ever PRIDE celebration through a groundbreaking art exhibit entitled “Pabuhagay” at Alta Citta Mall, Tagbilaran City. In celebration of PRIDE Month, this event, held in conjunction with the Sandugo, will feature the works of 18 courageous LGBTQ+ Boholano artists.

“Pabuhagay” will run until June 29, 2024, with SOGIE and art talks scheduled for June 18, 2024, at 1:30 PM.

In a community where heteronormative gender norms prevail, the LGBTQ+ community in Bohol has continued to fight for visibility and acceptance.

“Pabuhagay” seeks to give a platform to LGBTQ+ Boholano artists, advocating for equality. This exhibition not only celebrates PRIDE Month but also seeks to foster understanding and acceptance within the broader community.

The exhibition will showcase a variety of artworks that aim to provoke emotions and sentiments among the public. Highlights include a thought-provoking installation by Marvin Ablao, which explores personal space and harassment, and a captivating 3D box artwork by Jumjum Ouano that delves beneath the surface of the painting to uncover its true significance. Yoyo Cabahug’s recurring theme of nudity and human anatomy will offer viewers an intimate experience.

These pieces are just a glimpse of the broader collection at “Pabuhagay,” which captures personal expressions of love, friendship, the struggles of coming out, and the quest for acceptance. The exhibit aims to convey the message that LGBTQ+ individuals are human beings deserving of equal treatment and respect in society.

Participating Artists:

Ameril Ampatua, Gil CTLR, F Jordan Carnice, Thirdy Cuadra, John Oliver “Janelle” Jumarito, John Dave Aceberos Raña, Ryard Josh Adorable, Daneel Potot, Clijster Aile Oguis, Giancarlo Accardi, HJ Raneses, Maria Isabel Cafe, Rezi Pitaya, Inday Noa, Ren Paragados, Marvin Ablao, Jumjum Ouano, and Yoyo Cabahug

For more information, please contact Gavin Cubillo of Center for Culture and Arts Development (CCAD) Bohol at 09177051594.