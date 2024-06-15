Quiboloy arrest: Several cops relieved from posts

MANILA, Philippines –Several policemen, including three officials, have been relieved from their posts over alleged violations during the serving of an arrest warrant against fugitive televangelist Apollo Quiboloy.

Speaking to reporters on Friday at Camp Crame in Quezon City, Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesperson Police Col. Jean Fajardo said the officials who were part of the police team that attempted to serve the warrant against Quiboloy were administratively relieved from their posts.

Fajardo identified the officials as Police Regional Office 11 director Police Brig. Gen. Aligre Martinez, PNP Directorate for Operations head Police Maj. Gen. Ronald Lee, and Intelligence Group Director Police Col. Edwin Portento.

She added that nine members of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, two from the Special Action Force, and one from the Traffic Enforcement Unit were also relieved.

“They were administratively relieved to give way for the investigation that we will conduct to determine if there were lapses, excessive force, or if there was negligence of supervision,” she said.

According to Fajardo, the probe would allow the PNP to assess what really happened during the June 10 attempt by the police to arrest Quiboloy on charges of human trafficking and sexual abuse.

Valid warrant

Former President Rodrigo Duterte has condemned the operation against Quiboloy’s arrest and called it an “overkill,” accusing the police of using “excessive force” to enter and search the properties of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJC) leader.

“This incident occurred within a place of worship and on school premises, which is absolutely unacceptable,” said Duterte, a close friend of Quiboloy.

“Will this overkill be the trademark of this administration when dealing with individuals who are merely accused of committing a crime and have not been proven guilty beyond reasonable doubt? Will they exhibit the same lack of self-restraint they have shown toward critics of this administration when dealing with their supporters?” he asked.

But the PNP insisted that the warrant of arrest and the operation against Quiboloy were legal.

“The PNP stands by its position that what we have implemented is an arrest warrant validly issued by our courts,” Fajardo said.

Cases filed

The PNP has filed charges against six of Quiboloy’s supporters after their alleged attempt to attack authorities, the Davao police told INQUIRER.net.

In a text message, Police Regional Office 11-Public Information Office chief Maj. Catherine Dela Rey said the six individuals are now facing charges of obstruction of justice, illegal possession of bladed, pointed, or blunt weapons, as well as disobedience of lawful orders.

Earlier, Fajardo said the six attempted to attack authorities during the latest attempt to serve warrants against Quiboloy in Davao City. The KJC members were not named, but they were described to be “bearing weapons” such as knives and guns..

Authorities said about a hundred police officers went to three properties of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ in Davao City on June 10, for Quiboloy arrest but the televangelist was nowhere to be found.

