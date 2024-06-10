100 cops storm Quiboloy’s home but he’s not found

DAVAO CITY, Davao del Sur / MANILA, Philippines — About a hundred policemen stormed the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJC) Compound in Barangay Buhangin in this city to arrest Pastor Apollo Quiboloy and his companions early Monday morning.

He is wanted for child abuse, sexual abuse and qualified trafficking cases against him in Davao and Pasig courts.

Quiboloy’s followers initially met the arresting authorities with a protest at the gate, demanding justice for the pastor.

The arrest warrants were served against the fugitive televangelist and five others.

In a phone patch interview with reporters, Police Regional Office 11 – Public Information Office chief Major Catherine Dela Rey said the serving of the arrest warrants was conducted around 4 a.m.

“PNP served three warrants of arrest against Quiboloy and five others issued by RTC of Davao for acts of child abuse, other sexual abuse and in-issue ng Pasig court anti-trafficking in person act of 2000,” the police official said.

She added Quiboloy and the other subjects of arrest were not found in the area.

Although there was resistance among Quiboloy’s supporters “at first,” Dela Rey said they were still able to serve the arrest warrants “peacefully.”

“Supporters and followers of KJC were urged to remain calm and cooperate with the ongoing implementation of court processes,” Dela Rey said, reading PRO 11’s official statement.

“Authorities emphasize that this action is based on the lawful order of the court and due process to address these serious charges,” she stressed.

On April 3, a Davao Regional Trial Court issued arrest orders against Quiboloy and his subordinates Cresente Canada, Paulene Canada, Ingrid Canada, Sylvia Camanes and Jackiely Roy.

They are charged with violating Republic Act 7610 or the Anti-Child Abuse Law, specifically on the provision on sexual abuse of minors and maltreatment.

On April 11, a Pasig City court also issued a warrant for the arrest against the self-proclaimed “appointed son of God” for qualified human trafficking, a non-bailable offense.

.Apart from these cases, an arrest order for Quiboloy issued by the Senate panel on women headed by Hontiveros had also been released.

