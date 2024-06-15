Alcover wants Baclayon replaced before taking role as city agri chief

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Councilor Jun Alcover announced he won’t oversee the Cebu City Agriculture Department (CAD) unless its current chief, Joey Baclayon, is replaced.

Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia gave Alcover this role, but Alcover insists on Baclayon’s removal for his cooperation.

“Gitagaan ko og executive function ni acting mayor Garcia to oversee the Agriculture department pero nagpa-abot pako sa kausaban kay until now, ako gipangayo ang pag resign ni Joey Baclayon,” Alcover stated.

“I cannot work with him. Kung overseer ko, but naa lang gihapon siya, I cannot work with him,” he added.

READ: City Agriculture head asked to resign over alleged negligence, ‘palpak’ service

Alcover calls Baclayon, Cebu City Agriculture chief, a ‘liar’

Rama orders probe of Baclayon days after defending CAD chief

Alcover cited significant grievances with Baclayon’s leadership, including a lack of a comprehensive agricultural program and numerous complaints from farmers.

“Importante kaayo sa tanan kay una, ang question man gud sauna mahitungod ni Joey kay wala jud comprehensive program ba about agriculture. Wala jud klaro plano ba…Kung butangan unta og laing bag-o nga city agriculture, definitely amo nang lingkuran, together with the farmers organizations, kung unsay angay himuon sa pagka-karon,” Alcover explained

Among the issues raised were substandard and expired seed distribution to farmers, which Alcover highlighted as a critical failure under Baclayon’s tenure.

The councilor also called for an inventory of agricultural supplies managed by Baclayon, where he expressed frustration over the lack of transparency and accountability.

“Nagfile ko’g resolution, og inventory ni Joey sa mga drums, sa mga gipanghatag niya didto nga hose, kay nahibong man ko nga sige ta’g palit og drum nga dili mana mahilis ang drum. Until karon wala pa siya nakahatag,” he said.

Alcover’s dissatisfaction with Baclayon is not new. On April 4, Alcover delivered a privilege speech during the council’s regular session, where he described the service of the CAD as “palpak,” or a failure.

He advised Baclayon to step down from his position to save the fate of the farmers in Cebu City. Alcover revealed that the CAD had failed to utilize its entire budget last year. Out of P85.9 million, only P21 million was spent.

Additionally, the national government allocated P7 million to the Bayanihan program in 2021, which remained unused. He labeled these circumstances as “gross negligence” under Civil Service Rules and Regulations on public employees.

Meanwhile, Alcover stressed the urgency of implementing effective agricultural plans, especially in light of the impending rainy season.

He proposed the construction of dams and water catchments to mitigate flooding and provide water for agriculture, drawing from his experience in Bukidnon.

“Sa Bukidnon daghan mga kahoy didto, but still ila gi manage ang ilahang tubig, diri kinahanglan jud na pero wala pa jud ko kita mao ng it is a challenge to us,” he said.

Addressing rural development and infrastructure, Alcover noted the critical state of farm-to-market roads, many of which have been damaged by recent rains.

He cited the need for a holistic approach to flood management, which should start with the mountains where water runoff originates.

“Mao na karong iyang gi aksyonan tanan. Nalipay ko nga iyang gi aksyonan dayon kanang sa Guba Barangay Hospital,” Alcover said. /clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP