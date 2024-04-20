Rama orders probe of Baclayon days after defending CAD chief

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama has shifted gears and now wants to investigate the allegations against CAD chief Joelito Baclayon.

The Mayor has ordered the city’s fact-finding team to probe the accusations made by City Councilor Jun Alcover, the chairman of the committee on agriculture, regarding Baclayon’s alleged negligence.

The surprise turnaround came just days after the mayor threw his full support behind his embattled City Agriculture Department (CAD) head against Alcover’s tirades.

Previously, Rama dismissed Alcover’s call for Baclayon’s resignation as merely “a call,” in which he asserted his authority as mayor to decide whether Baclayon stays or goes.

However, he now wanted to examine and verify the validity of the allegations and stated his intention to be “fair” to Alcover.

“They have to look and validate to be fair to Jun Alcover and to give also the right to Joey Baclayon to be heard,” Rama said.

The controversy surrounding Joey Baclayon and Councilor Jun Alcover stemmed from the term “palpak,” used by Alcover to characterize Baclayon’s performance.

During the council’s regular session on April 4, Alcover delivered a privilege speech advising Baclayon to resign from his position to safeguard the interests of farmers in Cebu City.

He claimed to have requested action plans from various agencies, including CAD, in anticipation of El Niño but alleged that Baclayon and CAD failed to provide clear plans.

“I would give a friendly advice to Mr. Joelito Baclayon to step down as head of CAD to save the fate of farmers and the leadership of Mayor Mike Rama (in) this time of drought,” Alcover said.

Alcover also mentioned CAD’s underutilization of its budget from the previous year.

Of the allotted P85.9 million, only P21 million was reportedly spent, with an additional P7 million from the national government’s Bayanihan program left unused.

Alcover deemed these circumstances as “gross negligence” under Civil Service Rules and Regulations for public employees.

However, on April 11, Mayor Rama retained Baclayon despite Alcover’s call for his resignation.

Rama said that despite people suggesting Baclayon to step down, he wanted him to stay.

He stressed that while others could share their opinions, he had the final say in managing the situation.

Rama further said that he knew his department heads “more than anyone else.”

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP