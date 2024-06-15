Drug bust: Gov’t worker, 2 others nabbed in Bais City, NegOr

By: Emmariel Ares - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | June 15,2024 - 11:17 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A watchman at the local government of Bais City in Negros Oriental was apprehended by law enforcers in a drug sting in Barangay I, Bais City on Friday afternoon, June 14, 2024.

Jefferson N. Intan, 55, a job-order watchman at Bais City Hall, was identified as the drug den maintainer. Also apprehended were Rechris N. Beloro, 24, and Reymond C. Gomez, 29, both unemployed.

The operation was carried out by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Negros Oriental Provincial Office, Regional Intelligence Unit (RIU 7-NORPIT), and Bais City Police Station.

During the raid around 12:56 p.m., authorities seized 4 packs of suspected shabu weighing around 6 grams, valued at P40,800, along with various drug paraphernalia.

PDEA-7 spokesperson Leia Alcantara reported that the sting resulted from a three-week investigation prompted by tips from concerned citizens.

Intan was found to be distributing 25 grams of illegal drugs per week.

The suspects are in police custody awaiting charges for possession and sale of illegal drugs, operating a drug den, and possession of drug paraphernalia. /clorenciana

