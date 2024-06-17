Negros Occ.: Angry janitor says he burned school, mayor’s house

BACOLOD CITY — Police said on Sunday, June 16, that an angry janitor admitted or claimed responsibility to setting a school on fire, which spread to the houses of Mayor Renato Gustilo and his grandfather at Ylagan Street in San Carlos City, Negros Occidental.

This happened on Friday afternoon, June 14.

Destroyed in the fire was Daisy’s ABC School, and the two houses in an adjacent compound owned by the mayor’s family.

The 58-year-old janitor said he was angry because he was informed that he would be laid off from the school effective June 15 so he decided to burn it, said PLt. Col. Nazer Canja, San Carlos police chief.

The janitor, identified only as “alias Rec,” said he bought a gallon of gasoline which he placed beside a lighted candle in the school stockroom.

Canja said the janitor only intended to burn the school, and not the house of the mayor.

Canja said the janitor surrendered on Saturday, June 15.

The janitor allegedly was terminated from his job for failing to do his tasks and for smelling of liquor and smoking in the school premises.

Mayor Gustilo said he was informed that the janitor had been drinking alcohol and planned to burn only the school.

The mayor said he was told that when his house was destroyed by the fire the janitor was conscience stricken and confessed.

Gustilo and his family are now temporarily living in the house of his sister who is abroad.

