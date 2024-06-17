Spaghetti wires outside CCSC cleared as Palaro draws near

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The clearing operation of the spaghetti wires around the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) is already in place with the aim to remove the unnecessary wires before the Palarong Pambansa 2024.

Councilor Jerry Guardo said on Monday, that their clearing operation also aimed to clear the entrance and exit arcs.

“As much as possible, ma minimize ang iyahang obstruction sa atong welcome and exit nga arcs,” Guardo said.

(As much as possible, the obstruction in our exit and welcome arcs will be minimized.)

For this week, he said that they would be focusing on the clearing operations, surrounding the vicinity of CCSC.

Last Friday, Guardo said that the Technical Infrastructure Committee (TIC) together with members from the telecommunications companies, conducted an ocular inspection within the area where they identified 15 poles that needed to be removed.

These 15 poles were mostly “redundant poles.”

“When we checked, most of them are unnecessary na. Og kaya ra nato’g usa ka pole, why do you have to install an additional pole,” Guardo said.

(When we checked, most of them are unnecessary. And it can be done with one pole, then why do you have to install an additional pole.)

Among those identified for removal include the poles of an electric company and a telecommunications company which had obstructed the driveway of the vehicles.

Guardo said that the clearing of spaghetti wires was already part of the maintenance program of the city, which included the declogging of drainage systems.

Guardo said that the removal of unnecessary wires were only for a short term goal. The long term was to build underground connections similar to that of other countries where electrical and telecommunication wires would be buried underground.

However, with the tight schedule of time, Guardo said that it would not be possible this time especially since the Palaro is just a few weeks away already.

Guardo said that he already talked with the supplier and they initially aimed the pilot operations along Jones Avenue (now Osmeña Boulevard) so that during the Palaro, “all wires will be underground.”

“Pero tan-aw nako apiki pa man. So we’re just waiting for their final proposal na lang for the joint venture… for the private-public partnership… Apiki naman kaayo sa Palaro so we’ll just na lang for their proposal for the underground installations covering 91 kilometers of Cebu City major thoroughfares,” Guardo said.

(But the way I look at it it is really difficult. So we’re just waiting for their final proposal for the joint venture…for the private-public partnership…it is going to be really difficult with Palaro so we’ll just wait for their proposal for the underground installations covering 91 kilometers of Cebu City major thoroughfares.)

He said that they would be expecting to receive the proposal this month and the latest would be next month as they would now be finalizing their “financial, legal, and technical runs.”

In an interview with Guardo yesterday, he expressed confidence in their readiness to meet the deadlines for hosting the Palarong Pambansa.

