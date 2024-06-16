Northbound BRT lane on N. Bacalso Avenue now open to motorists

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Good news for the motorists who will be passing through the northbound lane of N. Bacalso Avenue.

Councilor Jerry Guardo said that the northbound traffic passing through E-Mall can already use the Cebu BRT (Bus Rapid Transit) lane on Monday, June 17.

Guardo confirmed this in an interview with CDN Digital on Sunday. He said that the decision came after they conducted an ocular inspection in the said area with the CBRT contractors and project engineers including CBRT project manager Norvin Imbong.

Guardo, who chairs the Cebu City Council’s Committee on Infrastructure, said that this is primarily aimed for the preparation of the city’s hosting of Palarong Pambansa which will take place next month, July.

He added that the reason for allowing the motorists to pass through the northbound lane of BRT project along N. Bacalso Avenue was to decongest traffic.

“Tu-a man gud didto na chunk ang traffic didto sa South Bus Terminal nga area… Ang BRT wala paman kaayo gamita pod, just like sa Jones (Osmeña Boulevard) area, we’ll make it accessible, passable sa mga riding public, mga jeepney, mga buses, in order to decongest traffic,” Guardo said.

“Dako kaayo ni’g tabang, actually… We make it open for the meantime. Ang BRT lanes are also being utilized by the jeepney public transport,” he added.

Other ‘Palaro’ preparatory works

In addition to Bacalso Avenue’s northbound lane, Guardo said their focus on paving both the northbound and southbound lanes around Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) with asphalt cement.

“We’ll make sure nga all unpaved roads [in] the northbound and southbound will be completely paved na para wala na’y uneven roads in that portion,” Guardo said.

Furthermore, the councilor stated that contractors have scheduled to pave the bike lane along Jones Avenue (Osmeña Boulevard), in front of CCSC and Cebu Normal University, with asphalt by the fourth week of June.

“They make sure nga naka-landscape nasad siya before the end of the month para limpyo na tan-awon. Karon lang kay they have an ongoing construction, it was already approved sa CCTO (Cebu City Transportation Office) and kanang portion mga mo-connect [sa] Jones padung diri sa E-Mall,” Guardo said.

Capitol still wants Cebu BRT construction stopped

Guardo also cautioned motorists about potential traffic congestion due to these construction activities.

“We want to make sure nga this will be completed sa contractor before the month [ends]. Mao nay ilang timeline para a week prior sa hosting sa Palaro, limpyo na. Clear na tanan,” Guardo said.

“All debris, unfinished excavated portions will be [temporarily] covered with filling material- secured with plastic barrier and caution tape,” Guardo said in his Facebook post yesterday.

Regarding the drainage system, Guardo mentioned it is already installed and being prepared to handle rain during the event.

Clearing of dangling, sagged wires

In addition, Guardo reported in a Facebook post that they are clearing dangling and sagging wires around CCSC. They aim to ensure the area is free from unnecessary wires, especially near the entrance and exit arcs.

Furthermore, Guardo said that unnecessary poles have been ordered for removal. They aim to complete the clearing of the vicinity in time for hosting the Palarong Pambansa by next week.

Regarding CBRT-related excavation works, Guardo emphasized they will minimize these due to the proximity of the Palaro event. For excavated areas, barriers and caution plates will be used to prevent accidents.

Guardo assured that debris and scaffolding in front of CCSC and CNU, and other scaffolded areas, will be cleared for public safety.

He expressed confidence in their readiness to meet the deadlines for hosting the Palarong Pambansa. /clorenciana

