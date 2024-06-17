DTCC hauls 12 gold medals in Lipa-PDSFI dancesport tilt

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Dancesport Team Cebu City (DTCC) was unstoppable in last weekend’s 2nd Lipa Open 2024 and Philippine DanceSport Federation, Inc. (PDSFI) 2nd Quarter National Dancesport Championships held in Lipa City, Batangas.

They had a dominant performance on the dancefloor and bagged a total of 12 gold medals, eight silvers, and three bronzes in the two-day tilt.

DTCC founder Eleanor Hayco finished with three gold medals. She paired with Lloyd Bartolini to top the combined age-100 Latin. She paired with Anselmo Estillore to win the gold medal in the senior 1A Latin and the special event 3A Latin.

Also, Christian Louis Pino and Kerstein Althea Asuque bagged two gold medals in the Grade D category. Arianne May Generalao also took home two gilts after she paired with Rodreyan Rodriguez in the Youth Latin C and with Richard Amiel Rotilles in the Junior A Standard.

The rest of DTCC’s gold medalists were Francis Isaia Diluvio and Richlyn Ann Bendanillo (Grade C Latin), Dylan Jacob Kazer Esmero and Pauline Venice Duba (Youth C Standard), Rhyss Rafael Fajardo and Shadelle Niña Hernandez (Youth 10 Dance), John Lloyd Leyson and Ouie Selene Rendon (U21 A Latin), and Kharl Michael Miñoza and Ashley Cullo (Youth A Latin).

DTCC’s silver medalists were Shardie Abellana and Marjorie Abellana (Grade B Latin), Esmero and Pauline Venice Duba (Youth A Latin), Miñoza and Cullo (U21 A and Youth 10 Dance), Pino and Asuque (U21 C Latin and Grade C Latin), Rotilles and Chelsea Jen Siarza (Junior C Latin), and Andrew Ysla and Noelyn Mie Pedrano (Grade A Latin).

Lastly, 2019 SEA Games gold medalists Wilbert Aunzo and Pearl Marie Caneda earned a bronze medal in the Grade A Latin while Paul Vincent Corpus and Krisan Danielle Unabia (Grade B Latin) and Esmero and Duba (U21 A Latin) also received bronze medals.

