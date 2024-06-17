Fire victims living at CICC compound to be transferred this month

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Housing Urban and Development Office (HUDO) is targeting to transfer the residents living inside the Cebu International Convention Center (CICC) to the transitory housing later this month.

HUDO in-charge Karlo Cabahug said that they have already scheduled a series of orientations for the beneficiaries.

The orientation will tackle the transition process and the guidelines and policies for the temporary housing.

Cabahug said that they want to start the transfer of the settlers in June in preparation for the groundbreaking of the new city hall or the one-stop-shop government center at the CICC.

In a previous interview, Mayor Jonas Cortes said that they aim to hold the groundbreaking of the new government center in August as part of their Charter Day Anniversary.

The families living inside the CICC compound are victims of the fires in Barangay Guizo in 2016 and Barangay Tipolo in 2019.

Cabahug said that the homeowners will be prioritized since they are the beneficiaries, and that renters and sharers, or those living with the beneficiaries, are not included in the relocation.

“Idouble check gyud na nato before ta muingun nga renters siya, sharers siya syempre kay dili pa man sad gyud na ma-final dayun. Naa sad gyud nga pipila nga naa sa CICC nga wala dinha sauna, mao na double checking atoang gihimo pagverify ana,” said Cabahug.

Cabahug said that these beneficiaries will be transferred later to the Tipolo Residences, the city’s condo-type housing project located in Barangay Tipolo.

Ursina Torregosa, the president of the Tipolo Residents Association, expressed disappointment and concern for some members.

Torregosa claimed that the city government had promised them that they would all be relocated.

“Fire victims man ni, dili na nila i-sharer, renter mga nasunugan man. Ikaduha sad lima ka tuig nami nga nagpuyo dinhi. Kung evacuation dapat mga six months ra unta niya naabot naman mi five years, sa ato pa naa gyud untay katungod ang mga tawo,” said Torregosa.

In their press release, they claimed that they have been issued a notice to vacate by HUDO.

They also alleged that some of the residents were harassed by military personnel who repeatedly entered the CICC Compound.

The government center will be built in front of the CICC building inside the compound.

Aside from the government center, the city government also plans to construct a parking building, a play area, and a convention center, from which the city is expected to generate income.

The city took out a P3-billion loan for the construction of its dream one-stop-shop government center.

